



December 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Approved the 2021 budget of the AdSP of the Western Liguria

Green light also for the Company's recovery plan Only

On Monday, the Management Committee of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the institution's 2021 budget and the reorganization of the Single Company of Goods Workers Miscellaneous Paris Mr Batini (CULMV).

The 2021 budget shows revenue of 409 million €468 million with a balance of €57 million covered by the use of the surplus of administration accumulated in previous financial years. The port authority specified that the large amount of investment that characterizes the balance sheet of forecast finds part of its financing precisely in the surplus of administration that from 2020 to 2021 goes from 104 million to 45 million million euros.

The expected current revenue is EUR 95 million, of which 51 million deriving from the application of port charges, the latter - pointed out the institution .- which is serving a forecast of recovery in traffic compared to 2020 in line with the projections macroeconomic policies in terms of gross domestic product, and 39 million of euros deriving from state concessions, increasing in relation to the to 2020.

Capital income amounts to approximately 300 million approximately 50% of state contributions and for the remaining 50% to loans concluded by AdSP and financed from the institution's own.

Current expenditure amounts to EUR 78 million whose main components are 24.9 million euros for the staff, who -- announced the AdSP -- will still be affected by a significant recruitment programme, from 21.4 million euros of expenditure on purchases and consumption in which categories subject to the expenditure ceilings set by the national laws, as well as €15 million for litigation relevantly linked to the so-called "asbestos causes" attributable to work situations very dating back time.

The AdSP Management Committee also approved the three-year programme of ordinary works 2021-2023 as well as the extraordinary programme 2019-2021 referred to in Law 130/2018 (the genoa decree). The latter provides to date investments of €2.07 billion for, among other things, the construction of the New Foranea Dam of the Port of Genoa (Phase A) €700 million and the project relating to the "streamlining the accessibility of the area industrial port of Genoa Sestri Ponente" for 480 million referred to in paragraph 72 of Law 160/2019. They are also €157 million for the implementation of Phase 1 of the intervention of Nuova Calata Sestri Ponente, 29 million euros for the electrification projects of the "Cold" quays Ironing" of Genoa and Savona, 170 million interventions 176 million euros of interventions relating to terminals and platforms, 126 million rail operations, 152 million city-port integration interventions and €26 million interventions for the intermodal connection of the airport Christopher Columbus with the city of Genoa.

The AdSP highlighted the large amount of resources put in place to field: €606 million in AdSP budgets, €669 million other parties involved and €795 million with resources being found.

Also the ordinary three-year program of the works 2021-2023 investments that amount to €89 million for 2021 (66 million for savona airport and 13 million for the Genoa) and for 2022 30.1 million euros.

Capital expenditure also includes support services (EUR 14 million), expenditure on the acquisition of the for the construction of the railway terminal attached to the port of Savona Vado (five million euros), and 10 million euros of repayment of capital instalments.

Finally, the Management Committee, following negotiations led terminal planners to agree to commit 882 thousand euros to cover the CULMV deficit, approved the update of the of the Single Company's recovery plan, with respect to which - specified the port authority -- for the first time in the history of the port of Genoa, the Port System Authority intervenes with the provision of resources to restore economic balance company's assets conditioned by the implementation of the main measures of the plan concerning the efficiency of the expenditure, the revision of productivity and tariff with the individual terminals, the training and the correct allocation of staff between existing and future activities. "Credit should be given to the company," said the president of the AdSP, Paolo Emilio Signorini - to have drawn up the plan, to the terminalists to have contributed financially and in the definition of some important measures, to the institutions, region Liguria in the lead, to have believed in the plan and supported the intervention of the System Authority. Now we are waiting for the the most difficult challenge: completing the implementation of the plan in the 2021».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail