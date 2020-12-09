|
|
|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- Approved the 2021 budget of the AdSP of the
Western Liguria
-
- Green light also for the Company's recovery plan
Only
-
- On Monday, the Management Committee of the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has
- approved the institution's 2021 budget and the
reorganization of the Single Company of Goods Workers Miscellaneous Paris
Mr Batini (CULMV).
-
- The 2021 budget shows revenue of 409 million
€468 million with a balance of €57 million
covered by the use of the surplus of administration
accumulated in previous financial years. The port authority specified
that the large amount of investment that characterizes the balance sheet of
forecast finds part of its financing precisely in the surplus of
administration that from 2020 to 2021 goes from 104 million to 45 million
million euros.
-
- The expected current revenue is EUR 95 million, of which
51 million deriving from the application of port charges,
the latter - pointed out the institution .- which is serving a forecast of
recovery in traffic compared to 2020 in line with the projections
macroeconomic policies in terms of gross domestic product, and 39 million
of euros deriving from state concessions, increasing in relation to the
to 2020.
-
- Capital income amounts to approximately 300 million
approximately 50% of state contributions and for the
remaining 50% to loans concluded by AdSP and financed from
the institution's own.
-
- Current expenditure amounts to EUR 78 million
whose main components are 24.9 million euros
for the staff, who -- announced the AdSP -- will still be
affected by a significant recruitment programme, from 21.4
million euros of expenditure on purchases and consumption in which
categories subject to the expenditure ceilings set by the
national laws, as well as €15 million for litigation
relevantly linked to the so-called "asbestos causes"
attributable to work situations very dating back time.
-
- The AdSP Management Committee also approved the
three-year programme of ordinary works 2021-2023 as well as the
extraordinary programme 2019-2021 referred to in Law 130/2018 (the
genoa decree). The latter provides to date
investments of €2.07 billion for, among other things, the
construction of the New Foranea Dam of the Port of Genoa (Phase A)
€700 million and the project relating to the
"streamlining the accessibility of the area
industrial port of Genoa Sestri Ponente" for 480 million
referred to in paragraph 72 of Law 160/2019. They are also
€157 million for the implementation of Phase 1
of the intervention of Nuova Calata Sestri Ponente, 29 million euros
for the electrification projects of the "Cold" quays
Ironing" of Genoa and Savona, 170 million interventions
176 million euros of interventions relating to terminals and
platforms, 126 million rail operations, 152 million
city-port integration interventions and €26 million
interventions for the intermodal connection of the airport
Christopher Columbus with the city of Genoa.
-
- The AdSP highlighted the large amount of resources put in place to
field: €606 million in AdSP budgets, €669 million
other parties involved and €795 million with
resources being found.
-
- Also the ordinary three-year program of the works 2021-2023
investments that amount to €89 million for 2021
(66 million for savona airport and 13 million for the
Genoa) and for 2022 30.1 million euros.
-
- Capital expenditure also includes support services
(EUR 14 million), expenditure on the acquisition of the
for the construction of the railway terminal attached to the port of
Savona Vado (five million euros), and 10 million euros of
repayment of capital instalments.
-
- Finally, the Management Committee, following negotiations
led terminal planners to agree to commit 882 thousand euros
to cover the CULMV deficit, approved the update of the
of the Single Company's recovery plan, with respect to which -
specified the port authority -- for the first time in the history of the
port of Genoa, the Port System Authority intervenes with
the provision of resources to restore economic balance
company's assets conditioned by the implementation of the
main measures of the plan concerning the efficiency of the
expenditure, the revision of productivity and
tariff with the individual terminals, the training and the correct
allocation of staff between existing and future activities.
"Credit should be given to the company," said the president
of the AdSP, Paolo Emilio Signorini - to have drawn up the plan, to the
terminalists to have contributed financially and in the
definition of some important measures, to the institutions, region
Liguria in the lead, to have believed in the plan and supported
the intervention of the System Authority. Now we are waiting for the
the most difficult challenge: completing the implementation of the plan in the
2021».
|
