



December 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Intercargo calls on the world authorities to include among the priority categories for the administration of the anti-Covid vaccines

Fafalios: seafarers should be included in the first stages of vaccination programs

Intercargo, the international association that represents the shipowners operating in the dry bulk transport sector, has urged world authorities to include seafarers among the priority categories for the administration of vaccines against Covid-19. "As essential workers," he said. explained the President of Intercargo, Dimitris Fafalios - the should be included in the early stages of the maritime vaccination of nations. What a key element for momentum of the recovery of the world economy, seafarers should receive vaccinations quickly and efficiently. We welcome fafalios added that the new initiatives by the national authorities and industrial bodies to the in order to facilitate this and we urge that these new initiatives are carried out and tested as a matter of urgency, in a that seafarers can once again travel safely between the their home and their ship and carry out port operations without the fear of an infection.'

Intercargo's exhortation is also aimed at resolving the problem of seafarers stranded on board their ships and seafarers unable to reach their ships due to the restrictions on mobility imposed by world governments to the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is a source of serious concern - underlined the Vice-President of Intercargo, Jay K. Pillai -- that at least 3% of all seafarers currently at board the ships will spend a second Christmas at sea, away from their families and friends, and that, in spite of the air flights are available, about 20% of all seafarers on board the ships can't quit their jobs even if they've finished their regular contractual period. The world is making great strides in countering the social and economic cost caused by this Virus. Now -- added Pillai -- it's time that the World Health Organization works in the direction to define a vaccination certificate, both paper and electronic, which is accepted worldwide, so that recognized the unique situation that our seafarers must to face.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail