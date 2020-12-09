|
- Intercargo, the international association that represents the
shipowners operating in the dry bulk transport sector, has
urged world authorities to include seafarers among the
priority categories for the administration of vaccines against
Covid-19. "As essential workers," he said.
explained the President of Intercargo, Dimitris Fafalios - the
should be included in the early stages of the maritime
vaccination of nations. What a key element for momentum
of the recovery of the world economy, seafarers should
receive vaccinations quickly and efficiently. We welcome
fafalios added that the new initiatives by the
national authorities and industrial bodies to the
in order to facilitate this and we urge that these new
initiatives are carried out and tested as a matter of urgency, in a
that seafarers can once again travel safely between the
their home and their ship and carry out port operations without the
fear of an infection.'
-
- Intercargo's exhortation is also aimed at resolving the
problem of seafarers stranded on board their ships and
seafarers unable to reach their ships due to the
restrictions on mobility imposed by world governments to
the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is a source of serious
concern - underlined the Vice-President of Intercargo,
Jay K. Pillai -- that at least 3% of all seafarers currently at
board the ships will spend a second Christmas at sea,
away from their families and friends, and that, in spite of the air flights
are available, about 20% of all seafarers on board the
ships can't quit their jobs even if they've finished their
regular contractual period. The world is making great strides
in countering the social and economic cost caused by this
Virus. Now -- added Pillai -- it's time that
the World Health Organization works in the direction
to define a vaccination certificate, both paper and
electronic, which is accepted worldwide, so that
recognized the unique situation that our seafarers must
to face.'
