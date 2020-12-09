|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- In November, containers moved from the port of Shanghai
increased by +12.8%
-
- In the first eleven months of this year, traffic
almost 39.9 million teu (-0.4%)
-
- In November 2020, for the fifth consecutive month after a period of
seven months of decline, container traffic moveded by the
port of Shanghai was growing having been equal to
to 4.0 million teu, an increase of +12.8% compared to more than
3.5 million teu moved from Shanghai terminals
International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG) through which all the
containers on disembarkation and embarkation at the Chinese port port.
-
- In the first eleven months of this year containerized traffic
shanghai amounted to almost 39.9 million teu, with a
-0.4% in the period January-November 2019. The
traffic of goods moved from the terminals of the
sipg, which deal with about 80% of the total volume of goods in the
port of Shanghai, was 467.1 million tonnes
(-6,1%).