



December 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In November, containers moved from the port of Shanghai increased by +12.8%

In the first eleven months of this year, traffic almost 39.9 million teu (-0.4%)

In November 2020, for the fifth consecutive month after a period of seven months of decline, container traffic moveded by the port of Shanghai was growing having been equal to to 4.0 million teu, an increase of +12.8% compared to more than 3.5 million teu moved from Shanghai terminals International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG) through which all the containers on disembarkation and embarkation at the Chinese port port.

In the first eleven months of this year containerized traffic shanghai amounted to almost 39.9 million teu, with a -0.4% in the period January-November 2019. The traffic of goods moved from the terminals of the sipg, which deal with about 80% of the total volume of goods in the port of Shanghai, was 467.1 million tonnes (-6,1%).











