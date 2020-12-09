



December 9, 2020

The time has come - he announced - to bring to the revision of the Statute to bring it into line with that of Confindustria

The extraordinary assembly of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) unanimously confirmed Mario Mattioli today president for two years. The vote, held videoconference, thus confirmed the resolution of the Confederal Council of 19 November last on a proposal from the designation fee, as required by the Single Rules of Procedure for the Confindustria system.

"I thank my friends and colleagues," said Mattioli. for renewed confidence in my work. I will continue to work together with the excellent team and the efficient structure of Confitarma to live up to your expectations, aware that ours is a very important category for the country, with characteristics different from other realities fundamental especially today, in which all the world is experiencing very difficult experiences with dynamic extraordinarily complex. We will continue the constructive dialogue with Italian and foreign institutions, we want to be the point of reference of the blue economy together with Confindustria, participating in the constructively for the country to PNRR projects."

Mattioli announced that "the time has come to complete the revision of the Statute of Confitarma to the in order to adapt it to that of Confindustria, respecting - he specified - the specificity of our membership base. The my commitment in this two-year period - he continued - will also be launch the project of a new governance, new composition and new powers of the federal bodies, continuing to give voice and representation to all sectors of the maritime sector associated with to the Confederation.'







