December 9, 2020
- Mattioli confirmed to the presidency of Confitarma for a
two-year period
-
- The time has come - he announced - to bring to
the revision of the Statute to bring it into line with that of
Confindustria
-
- The extraordinary assembly of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma) unanimously confirmed Mario Mattioli today
president for two years. The vote, held
videoconference, thus confirmed the resolution of the
Confederal Council of 19 November last on a proposal from the
designation fee, as required by the Single Rules of Procedure for
the Confindustria system.
-
- "I thank my friends and colleagues," said Mattioli.
for renewed confidence in my work. I will continue to
work together with the excellent team and the efficient structure of
Confitarma to live up to your expectations,
aware that ours is a very important category
for the country, with characteristics different from other realities
fundamental especially today, in which all the
world is experiencing very difficult experiences with dynamic
extraordinarily complex. We will continue the constructive dialogue
with Italian and foreign institutions, we want to be the point of
reference of the blue economy together with Confindustria, participating in the
constructively for the country to PNRR projects."
-
- Mattioli announced that "the time has come
to complete the revision of the Statute of Confitarma to the
in order to adapt it to that of Confindustria, respecting - he
specified - the specificity of our membership base. The
my commitment in this two-year period - he continued - will also be
launch the project of a new governance, new composition and
new powers of the federal bodies, continuing to give voice and
representation to all sectors of the maritime sector associated with
to the Confederation.'
