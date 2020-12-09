



December 9, 2020

Last year, claims fell compared to 2018

2019 was a year that can be considered positive for European maritime transport in terms of accidents seafarers that have occurred in European territorial waters or that have vessels flying the flag of EU states. It highlights this the latest annual report on maritime accidents published by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) on the basis of data European Marine Casualty Information Platform (EMCIP), the incident storage system that has been established by European Directive 18 of 2009.

The publication explains that 3,062 were reported in 2019 accidents, with a decrease of 202 events compared to the year Previous. The number of very serious accidents was 63 compared to 106 in 2018. In serious accidents (752 compared to 849 in 2018), while the least severe ones have grown (1,919 compared to 1,724).

The number of total loss of ships, which is also falling, is also falling result of 21 units in 2019 compared to the peak of 32 units in the previous year.

Last year, moreover, maritime accidents lost 60 people, two more than in 2018, and in 2018, and in period 2014-2019 the number of victims was 496 as part of 320 accidents, with seafarers ing represented 88.3% of the victims. In the period 2014-2019, 6,210 accidents were also recorded as part of 5,424 accidents, with the crew members of the ships that is the main category of injured people (79.3% of the total).

The report shows that in 2019, with the exception of passengers and to some extent fishing vessels, the number of other types of ships involved in accidents marked a decline and the the same trend has also been noted with regard to the period 2014-2019.

Last year there were 1,382 cargo ships involved in accidents (1,560 in 2018) that claimed 19 lives. The precise report that these events caused the total loss of of a single ship. If in 2019 the number of accidents that have vessels involved increased slightly (from 600 to 617), however, the number of vessels lost fell to 14 compared to to 16 in 2018, and the number of crew members of the vessels that suffered injuries was stable at 220 Unit. The number of accidents involving ships is also increasing passenger numbers that rose from 864 in 2018 to 933 in the year Next.







