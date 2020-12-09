|
December 9, 2020
- EMSA publishes latest annual accident report
Maritime
- Last year, claims fell compared to 2018
- 2019 was a year that can be considered
positive for European maritime transport in terms of accidents
seafarers that have occurred in European territorial waters or that have
vessels flying the flag of EU states. It highlights this
the latest annual report on maritime accidents published
by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) on the basis of data
European Marine Casualty Information Platform (EMCIP), the
incident storage system that has been
established by European Directive 18 of 2009.
- The publication explains that 3,062 were reported in 2019
accidents, with a decrease of 202 events compared to the year
Previous. The number of very serious accidents was 63
compared to 106 in 2018. In
serious accidents (752 compared to 849 in 2018),
while the least severe ones have grown (1,919 compared to
1,724).
- The number of total loss of ships, which is also falling, is also falling
result of 21 units in 2019 compared to the peak of 32 units
in the previous year.
- Last year, moreover, maritime accidents lost
60 people, two more than in 2018, and in 2018, and in
period 2014-2019 the number of victims was 496
as part of 320 accidents, with seafarers ing
represented 88.3% of the victims. In the period 2014-2019,
6,210 accidents were also recorded as part of 5,424
accidents, with the crew members of the ships that is
the main category of injured people (79.3% of the
total).
- The report shows that in 2019, with the exception of
passengers and to some extent fishing vessels, the number of
other types of ships involved in accidents marked a decline and the
the same trend has also been noted with regard to the
period 2014-2019.
- Last year there were 1,382 cargo ships involved in
accidents (1,560 in 2018) that claimed 19 lives. The
precise report that these events caused the total loss of
of a single ship. If in 2019 the number of accidents that have
vessels involved increased slightly (from 600 to 617),
however, the number of vessels lost fell to 14 compared to
to 16 in 2018, and the number of crew members of the
vessels that suffered injuries was stable at 220
Unit. The number of accidents involving ships is also increasing
passenger numbers that rose from 864 in 2018 to 933 in the year
Next.
