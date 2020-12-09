



December 9, 2020

Original news The European Commission presents its strategy for green and digital transformation of the EU transport system

Timmermans: we have set ambitious targets to ensure sustainable, intelligent and resilient recovery. T&E highlights that the plan for aircraft and ships is focused on too much on biofuels

Today, the European Commission presented its "Strategy for smart and sustainable mobility" as well as an action plan with 82 initiatives to be implemented over the next four years with the aim of promoting the transformation of of the EU transport system. "The today's strategy - explained Frans Timmermans, Vice-President executive for the European Green Deal - will change the way people and goods circulate throughout Europe and will make easy to combine different modes of transport into a single Trip. We have set ambitious targets for the whole system transport to ensure a sustainable, intelligent and sustainable recovery resilient by the Covid-19 crisis."

The strategy is based on the achievement of different starting from 2030, the year by which at least 30 millions of zero-emission cars will have to circulate on the european roads, rail traffic is expected to double to high-speed trains across Europe and that collective travel programmed for routes of less than 500 kilometers must be neutral in terms of carbon emissions, and it is finally expected that automated mobility will be widespread on a large scale and zero-emission ships will be ready for the market. By 2019, 2035, on the other hand, it is expected that they will be ready for the market large, zero-emission aircraft. The last stop is that of 2050, the year by which almost all cars, vans, buses and new heavy goods vehicles will have to be zero emissions, freight traffic is expected to double on rail network and a network is expected to be fully operational trans-European TEN-T multimodal transport.

The non-governmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E) welcomed the mobility strategy presented by the EU Commission, but pointed out that the strong reliance that this plan does on biofuels both for the air transport than for the maritime one, and only to a small part hydrogen-based fuels, risks resolving into a ecological disaster. In particular, T&E pointed out that the dependence on biofuels is at odds with the strategy european Commission on hydrogen itself and with its to stop deforestation.

"It's fantastic," commented the director executive of T&E, William Todts - that the EU is taking on the the climate problem associated with air transport and air transport is serious. maritime transport, but biofuels are not the solution. The latest European adventure with biofuels - recalled Todts - it was a fiasco that caused deforestation throughout the World. Today, he noted, we have a very good alternative consisting of renewable hydrogen fuels that are not only cleaner, but they also represent a great opportunity industrial policy.'







