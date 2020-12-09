|
|
|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- The European Commission presents its strategy for
green and digital transformation of the EU transport system
-
- Timmermans: we have set ambitious targets to ensure
sustainable, intelligent and resilient recovery. T&E
highlights that the plan for aircraft and ships is focused on
too much on biofuels
-
- Today, the European Commission presented its "Strategy
for smart and sustainable mobility" as well as
an action plan with 82 initiatives to be implemented over the
next four years with the aim of promoting the transformation of
of the EU transport system. "The
today's strategy - explained Frans Timmermans, Vice-President
executive for the European Green Deal - will change the way
people and goods circulate throughout Europe and will make
easy to combine different modes of transport into a single
Trip. We have set ambitious targets for the whole system
transport to ensure a sustainable, intelligent and sustainable recovery
resilient by the Covid-19 crisis."
-
- The strategy is based on the achievement of different
starting from 2030, the year by which at least 30
millions of zero-emission cars will have to circulate on the
european roads, rail traffic is expected to double to
high-speed trains across Europe and that collective travel
programmed for routes of less than 500 kilometers must be
neutral in terms of carbon emissions, and it is finally expected that
automated mobility will be widespread on a large scale
and zero-emission ships will be ready for the market. By 2019,
2035, on the other hand, it is expected that they will be ready for the market
large, zero-emission aircraft. The last stop is
that of 2050, the year by which almost all cars,
vans, buses and new heavy goods vehicles will have to be
zero emissions, freight traffic is expected to double on
rail network and a network is expected to be fully operational
trans-European TEN-T multimodal transport.
-
- The non-governmental organization Transport & Environment
(T&E) welcomed the mobility strategy
presented by the EU Commission, but pointed out that the strong
reliance that this plan does on biofuels both for the
air transport than for the maritime one, and only to a small part
hydrogen-based fuels, risks resolving into a
ecological disaster. In particular, T&E pointed out that the
dependence on biofuels is at odds with the strategy
european Commission on hydrogen itself and with its
to stop deforestation.
-
- "It's fantastic," commented the director
executive of T&E, William Todts - that the EU is taking on the
the climate problem associated with air transport and air transport is serious.
maritime transport, but biofuels are not the solution.
The latest European adventure with biofuels - recalled Todts
- it was a fiasco that caused deforestation throughout the
World. Today, he noted, we have a very good alternative
consisting of renewable hydrogen fuels that are not only
cleaner, but they also represent a great opportunity
industrial policy.'
|
