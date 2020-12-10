



December 10, 2020

Original news The Venetian Alessandro Santi is the new president of Federagenti

He takes over from Gian Enzo Duci who led the federation to two terms

The Venetian Alessandro Santi, owner of maritime agencies operating in the various sectors, both commercial and passenger, is from today the new president of the National Agents Federation, Recommenders and Maritime Mediators (Federagenti). It happens to Gian Enzo Duci who led the federation for two terms and who in these days he was appointed vice president of Conftrasporto-Confcommercio.

Alessandro Santi, past president of the Agents Association Marittimi di Venezia, is also the coordinator of Venice Port Community that brings together the world of business and work in a common front for the defense of the lagoon port.

The passing of the baton took place during the of the "Christmas" assembly, held this year via the web, which confirmed the desire for continuity on the route the federation in addressing issues that are strategically important such as the new professional law, a revision of the Port Reform Act 94 (renewal of the of the law -- noted Federagenti in a note -- which gave unentusive results) and resource management for the recovery of the economy of the sea also with a view to a new centrality of the Mediterranean and Italy in its sea.







