December 10, 2020
- The Venetian Alessandro Santi is the new president of
Federagenti
- He takes over from Gian Enzo Duci who led the federation to
two terms
- The Venetian Alessandro Santi, owner of maritime agencies
operating in the various sectors, both commercial and passenger, is
from today the new president of the National Agents Federation,
Recommenders and Maritime Mediators (Federagenti). It happens to Gian
Enzo Duci who led the federation for two terms and who in
these days he was appointed vice president of
Conftrasporto-Confcommercio.
- Alessandro Santi, past president of the Agents Association
Marittimi di Venezia, is also the coordinator of Venice
Port Community that brings together the world of business and work in a
common front for the defense of the lagoon port.
- The passing of the baton took place during the
of the "Christmas" assembly, held this year via the web,
which confirmed the desire for continuity on the route
the federation in addressing issues that are
strategically important such as the new professional law,
a revision of the Port Reform Act 94 (renewal of the
of the law -- noted Federagenti in a note -- which gave
unentusive results) and resource management for the
recovery of the economy of the sea also with a view to a new
centrality of the Mediterranean and Italy in its sea.
