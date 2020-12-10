|
|
|
|
December 10, 2020
|
|
- ECSA, the EU strategy for a transport system is good
sustainable, but we need funds
-
- Dorsman: the plan to revise the Regulation on
recycling of ships is premature and creates uncertainty
-
- The Association of European Shipowners welcomed the
strategy presented yesterday by the European Commission to develop
the EU transport system with a particular focus on the
protection of the environment and making use of innovations
Technological
(
of the 9
December 2020). However, the European Community Shipowners'
Associations (ECSA) pointed out that in order to ensure that the
shipping, which is already the mode of
transport by far the greenest, reaches
the emission containment targets for 2050
funds are needed, as environmental sustainability
must go hand in hand with social sustainability and
Economic.
-
- The ECSA specified that, in particular, the transfer of
modal towards short sea shipping as a mode of
more sustainable transport will be essential for
help the European Union to achieve its objectives of
decarbonisation. The shipowners' association pointed out that,
so that the maritime transport sector can invest
in its green and digital transition, it will be necessary to
adequate European funding and access to finance
Sustainable.
-
- The Secretary-General of the ECSA, Martin Dorsman, also
highlighted that 'European shipowners need to
consistency of regulations and long-term certainties in order to be in
able to make the necessary green and digital investments and
remain globally competitive. The strategy - noted
Dorsman -- rightly acknowledges that maritime transport has to
facing the greatest challenges for decarbonisation compared to other
sectors due to the current lack of zero-emission technologies
market-ready, the investments that are needed and the
international competition. In this regard, there is a need for a
coherent legislative framework that also takes into account the
responsibilities of fuel suppliers as well as
infrastructure needs.'
-
- Among the critical issues in terms of regulations, for the ECSA there is
the regulation on the recycling of ships: "We believe -
explained Dorsman -- that ship recycling's review plan
Regulation just two years after the entry into force of one of its
pillars - the EU list of approved recycling plants -
against the Commission's principles of "better
regulation", since it is premature and only creates
uncertainty for operators.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail