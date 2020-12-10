



December 10, 2020

Dorsman: the plan to revise the Regulation on recycling of ships is premature and creates uncertainty

The Association of European Shipowners welcomed the strategy presented yesterday by the European Commission to develop the EU transport system with a particular focus on the protection of the environment and making use of innovations Technological ( of the 9 December 2020). However, the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) pointed out that in order to ensure that the shipping, which is already the mode of transport by far the greenest, reaches the emission containment targets for 2050 funds are needed, as environmental sustainability must go hand in hand with social sustainability and Economic.

The ECSA specified that, in particular, the transfer of modal towards short sea shipping as a mode of more sustainable transport will be essential for help the European Union to achieve its objectives of decarbonisation. The shipowners' association pointed out that, so that the maritime transport sector can invest in its green and digital transition, it will be necessary to adequate European funding and access to finance Sustainable.

The Secretary-General of the ECSA, Martin Dorsman, also highlighted that 'European shipowners need to consistency of regulations and long-term certainties in order to be in able to make the necessary green and digital investments and remain globally competitive. The strategy - noted Dorsman -- rightly acknowledges that maritime transport has to facing the greatest challenges for decarbonisation compared to other sectors due to the current lack of zero-emission technologies market-ready, the investments that are needed and the international competition. In this regard, there is a need for a coherent legislative framework that also takes into account the responsibilities of fuel suppliers as well as infrastructure needs.'

Among the critical issues in terms of regulations, for the ECSA there is the regulation on the recycling of ships: "We believe - explained Dorsman -- that ship recycling's review plan Regulation just two years after the entry into force of one of its pillars - the EU list of approved recycling plants - against the Commission's principles of "better regulation", since it is premature and only creates uncertainty for operators.'







