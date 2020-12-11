|
- Awarded the tender for the design of the
dredging in the port of Olbia
-
- The work was commissioned by Seacon Srl
-
- The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has
awarded to Seacon Srl the design of the
dredging activities in the Gulf of Olbia, a substantial
intervention - underlined the institution - which will allow
the upgrading of the port of Olbia and new appeal for the
cruise box focused on the port area of the White Island and for
goods in the Cocciani port area.
-
- The Roman company Seacon has won the race
with a decrease of 45.2% on the auction-based amount, equal to approximately
350,000 euros, and an overall score of 96.4 out of 100. As
competition regulations, once the planned checks of the
legislation, within 120 days of the signing of the contract, the
Seacon will have to produce all the design documentation,
financial and administrative preparatory to the contract of the work and
deliver a turnkey package to the AdSP,
accompanied by all the nullast and acts of consent by the
competent bodies, as provided for by the complex
legislation on dredging.
-
- The Port System Authority recalled that the work
programmed that will have an estimated total cost of about 50
millions of euros, will bring the depth of the canaletta
access to the port at a minimum of -11 meters and water mirrors
in front of the docks at no less than -10. The institution specified
that such intervention is essential to keep the
level of competitiveness of the Sardinian port port in
forecast of the gradual resumption of freight traffic, which -
specified the AdSP - as early as 2021, according to estimates,
would already mark a small growth and, as far as the
cruises, a gradual recovery that will approach the levels of
pre-covid by 2023.
-
- "The long road to the realization of dredging in the
port of Olbia - underlined the President of the AdSP, Massimo
Deiana - has officially reached a crucial and
fundamental for the continuation of the authorization process. Today it is
been identified by the company which, in the next four
months, will work on the drafting of the escavo project. A
process whose first phase has already been anticipated by studies
and monitoring conducted by our institution with the precious
collaboration of ISPRA, the results of which have been presented,
in September, to the main stakeholders. Such
procedure will return a complete package of the necessary
authorisations and authorisation provided for by the rules, facilitating the
work of the institution and, I hope, ensuring faster times for
the realization of the escavo. An ambitious work, that of the
dredging in the gulf, considered the most substantial in cost,
€50 million, so far in the port of Olbia.'
