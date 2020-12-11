



December 11, 2020

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has awarded to Seacon Srl the design of the dredging activities in the Gulf of Olbia, a substantial intervention - underlined the institution - which will allow the upgrading of the port of Olbia and new appeal for the cruise box focused on the port area of the White Island and for goods in the Cocciani port area.

The Roman company Seacon has won the race with a decrease of 45.2% on the auction-based amount, equal to approximately 350,000 euros, and an overall score of 96.4 out of 100. As competition regulations, once the planned checks of the legislation, within 120 days of the signing of the contract, the Seacon will have to produce all the design documentation, financial and administrative preparatory to the contract of the work and deliver a turnkey package to the AdSP, accompanied by all the nullast and acts of consent by the competent bodies, as provided for by the complex legislation on dredging.

The Port System Authority recalled that the work programmed that will have an estimated total cost of about 50 millions of euros, will bring the depth of the canaletta access to the port at a minimum of -11 meters and water mirrors in front of the docks at no less than -10. The institution specified that such intervention is essential to keep the level of competitiveness of the Sardinian port port in forecast of the gradual resumption of freight traffic, which - specified the AdSP - as early as 2021, according to estimates, would already mark a small growth and, as far as the cruises, a gradual recovery that will approach the levels of pre-covid by 2023.

"The long road to the realization of dredging in the port of Olbia - underlined the President of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - has officially reached a crucial and fundamental for the continuation of the authorization process. Today it is been identified by the company which, in the next four months, will work on the drafting of the escavo project. A process whose first phase has already been anticipated by studies and monitoring conducted by our institution with the precious collaboration of ISPRA, the results of which have been presented, in September, to the main stakeholders. Such procedure will return a complete package of the necessary authorisations and authorisation provided for by the rules, facilitating the work of the institution and, I hope, ensuring faster times for the realization of the escavo. An ambitious work, that of the dredging in the gulf, considered the most substantial in cost, €50 million, so far in the port of Olbia.'







