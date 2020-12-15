|
|
December 15, 2020
|
|
- In November, container traffic in hong kong port
increased by +1.7%
-
- In the first eleven months of 2020, 16.4
million teu (-2.2%)
-
- Last month, container traffic moved from the port
Hong Kong recorded an increase of +1.7% having been
amounted to 1.54 million teu compared with 1.51 million teu in
November 2019. In the first eleven months of 2020, traffic
containerised amounted to a total of 16.41 million
of teu, with a decrease of -2.2% on the period January-November
last year.
-
- With regard to the entire freight traffic moved by the
port of Hong Kong, the last figure for the first nine months of the
2020 shows a total of 187.9 million tonnes, with a decrease in
-3.9% over the same period of 2019, of which 129.6 million
tonnes on landing (+3.5%) and 58.4 million tonnes
boarding (-17.1%). The only traffic moveded by sea
was globally 112.3 million tonnes
(-5.9%), while river traffic was 75.6%
million tonnes (+17.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail