



December 15, 2020

Last month, container traffic moved from the port Hong Kong recorded an increase of +1.7% having been amounted to 1.54 million teu compared with 1.51 million teu in November 2019. In the first eleven months of 2020, traffic containerised amounted to a total of 16.41 million of teu, with a decrease of -2.2% on the period January-November last year.

With regard to the entire freight traffic moved by the port of Hong Kong, the last figure for the first nine months of the 2020 shows a total of 187.9 million tonnes, with a decrease in -3.9% over the same period of 2019, of which 129.6 million tonnes on landing (+3.5%) and 58.4 million tonnes boarding (-17.1%). The only traffic moveded by sea was globally 112.3 million tonnes (-5.9%), while river traffic was 75.6% million tonnes (+17.8%).







