December 15, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports
decreased by -14.4%
- In the first nine months of this year,
203.05 million tonnes (-14.6%)
- In the third quarter of this year, for the fifth period
consecutive quarterly, traffic moveded from French ports
was down to 66.17 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -14.4% over the period
July-September 2019, of which 42.48 million tonnes at
landing (-13.7%) and 23.69 million tonnes on boarding (-15.6%).
The total traffic of miscellaneous goods alone was equal to
25.74 million tonnes (-12.6%), of which 10.08 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (-14.6%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 1.11 million teu (-9.5%) And
14.45 million tonnes of rolling stock (-9.3%). In sharp decline also
bulk, with liquid loads totaling 27.84
million tonnes (13.1%) and solid ones 12.70 million
tonnes (-20.1%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, the largest volumes of
traffic were moved from the ports of Marseille with 17.21
million tonnes (-13.5%), Le Havre with 13.07 million tonnes
tonnes (-19.4%), Dunkirk with 11.01 million tonnes
(-11.1%), Calais with 9.57 million tonnes (-11.1%), Nantes
Saint-Nazaire with 6.79 million tonnes (-11.3%), Rouen with
4.90 million tonnes (-17.5%), La Rochelle with 2.11 million tonnes
tonnes (-22.9%) and Bordeaux with 1.51 million tonnes
(-11,6%).
- In the first nine months of this year, freight traffic
altogether moved by French ports, it has been
at 203.05 million tonnes, with a decrease in the
-14.6% over the same period of 2019, of which 129.39 million
tons of cargoes on landing (-16.1%) and 73.66 million
tons on boarding (-11.8%). The total number of miscellaneous goods is
74.91 million tonnes (-16.6%), of which 29.39 million tonnes were
tonnes of containerised goods (-19.6%) totaled with a
container handling of 3.14 million teu (-17.8%) And
42.32 million tonnes of ro-ro loads (-13.7%). The bulk
fell by -14.2% to 86.37 million tonnes and
solid ones recorded a contraction of -11.6% falling
to 41.76 million tonnes.
- In the period January-September 2020, the port of Marseille
51.61 million tonnes (-14.6%), the port of Le
Havre 38.39 million tonnes (-25.0%), the port of Dunkirk
33.90 million tonnes (-14.6%), the port port of Calais
28.67 million tonnes (-14.7%), the port of Nantes
Saint-Nazaire 21.85 million tonnes (-5.9%), the port of Rouen
17.02 million tonnes (-1.5%), the port of La Rochelle 6.95
million tonnes (-4.0%) and the port of Bordeaux 4.65 million
tonnes (-9.7%).
