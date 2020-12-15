



December 15, 2020

In the first nine months of this year, 203.05 million tonnes (-14.6%)

In the third quarter of this year, for the fifth period consecutive quarterly, traffic moveded from French ports was down to 66.17 million tonnes, with a decrease of -14.4% over the period July-September 2019, of which 42.48 million tonnes at landing (-13.7%) and 23.69 million tonnes on boarding (-15.6%). The total traffic of miscellaneous goods alone was equal to 25.74 million tonnes (-12.6%), of which 10.08 million tonnes tons of goods in containers (-14.6%) made with a handling of containers equal to 1.11 million teu (-9.5%) And 14.45 million tonnes of rolling stock (-9.3%). In sharp decline also bulk, with liquid loads totaling 27.84 million tonnes (13.1%) and solid ones 12.70 million tonnes (-20.1%).

In the third quarter of 2020, the largest volumes of traffic were moved from the ports of Marseille with 17.21 million tonnes (-13.5%), Le Havre with 13.07 million tonnes tonnes (-19.4%), Dunkirk with 11.01 million tonnes (-11.1%), Calais with 9.57 million tonnes (-11.1%), Nantes Saint-Nazaire with 6.79 million tonnes (-11.3%), Rouen with 4.90 million tonnes (-17.5%), La Rochelle with 2.11 million tonnes tonnes (-22.9%) and Bordeaux with 1.51 million tonnes (-11,6%).

In the first nine months of this year, freight traffic altogether moved by French ports, it has been at 203.05 million tonnes, with a decrease in the -14.6% over the same period of 2019, of which 129.39 million tons of cargoes on landing (-16.1%) and 73.66 million tons on boarding (-11.8%). The total number of miscellaneous goods is 74.91 million tonnes (-16.6%), of which 29.39 million tonnes were tonnes of containerised goods (-19.6%) totaled with a container handling of 3.14 million teu (-17.8%) And 42.32 million tonnes of ro-ro loads (-13.7%). The bulk fell by -14.2% to 86.37 million tonnes and solid ones recorded a contraction of -11.6% falling to 41.76 million tonnes.

In the period January-September 2020, the port of Marseille 51.61 million tonnes (-14.6%), the port of Le Havre 38.39 million tonnes (-25.0%), the port of Dunkirk 33.90 million tonnes (-14.6%), the port port of Calais 28.67 million tonnes (-14.7%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 21.85 million tonnes (-5.9%), the port of Rouen 17.02 million tonnes (-1.5%), the port of La Rochelle 6.95 million tonnes (-4.0%) and the port of Bordeaux 4.65 million tonnes (-9.7%).











