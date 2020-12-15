



December 15, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Palermo, new agreement with Fincantieri to return to the construction of ships

The company - specified Monti - has committed itself to use the new 150,000-tonne basin in dual operation use:20

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Westerner rejoices at the agreement signed yesterday in Rome with the naval mechanical Fincantieri, with the signing of an act of state concession in favour of the shipbuilding company which - has pointed out the AdSP - aims to create in the airport of one of the most important naval mechanical poles of the Mediterranean. The institution specified that the agreement Fincantieri an area extended in the port of Palermo to date composed of a basin of water and forecourts and with a modern establishment to be to use the construction of ships.

"We come - rejoiced the President of the AdSP, Pasqualino Monti - at the end of a very important path, given that the act will not only tie Fincantieri and the AdSP until the end of the 2057, but will allow, with the construction of the 150,000 tons for which the authority has already allocated an appropriation of EUR 120 million, to palermo's old dream: to return to being a centre shipbuilding also for the construction of new ships. We today - monti recalled - of an industrial dock totally freed from old servitude and completely freed from the degradation in which he was pouring, we are delivering the crate of filled and dredging is also almost finished. In a nutshell, we have made all the necessary moves to industrialize an area that will finally be able to compete at the level of International. Now the challenge against time, which for me has the whole structure of the port, focuses on the basin of 150,000 tons drying: by terms of concession, Fincantieri has undertaken to use it in a dual use, that is, also for new constructions, and now it is up to us make available to the shipbuilding group the new infrastructure in the shortest possible time: to this end we hope, therefore, that the government will give us the opportunity to build it quickly and quickly."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail