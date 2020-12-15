|
|
|
|
December 15, 2020
|
|
- Port of Palermo, new agreement with Fincantieri to return
to the construction of ships
-
- The company - specified Monti - has committed itself to
use the new 150,000-tonne basin in dual operation
use:20
-
- The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Westerner rejoices at the agreement signed yesterday in Rome with the
naval mechanical Fincantieri, with the signing of an act of
state concession in favour of the shipbuilding company which - has
pointed out the AdSP - aims to create in the airport
of one of the most important naval mechanical poles of the
Mediterranean. The institution specified that the agreement
Fincantieri an area extended in the port of Palermo to date composed of
a basin of water and forecourts and with a modern establishment to be
to use the construction of ships.
-
- "We come - rejoiced the President of the AdSP, Pasqualino
Monti - at the end of a very important path, given that the act
will not only tie Fincantieri and the AdSP until the end of the
2057, but will allow, with the construction of the 150,000
tons for which the authority has already
allocated an appropriation of EUR 120 million, to
palermo's old dream: to return to being a centre
shipbuilding also for the construction of new ships. We
today - monti recalled - of an industrial dock totally
freed from old servitude and completely freed from the
degradation in which he was pouring, we are delivering the crate of filled and
dredging is also almost finished. In a nutshell,
we have made all the necessary moves to industrialize
an area that will finally be able to compete at the level of
International. Now the challenge against time, which for me has
the whole structure of the port, focuses on the basin of
150,000 tons drying: by terms of concession,
Fincantieri has undertaken to use it in a dual
use, that is, also for new constructions, and now it is up to us
make available to the shipbuilding group the new
infrastructure in the shortest possible time: to this end
we hope, therefore, that the government will give us the opportunity to
build it quickly and quickly."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail