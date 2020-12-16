|
December 16, 2020
- In November, the strong growth of the
container traffic in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
-
- Recorded increases of +22.1% and +30.6% respectively
-
- In November, the trend of strong growth continued
container traffic moveded from the Californian ports of Los Angeles
Angeles and Long Beach, volume of traffic that for the second stopover is
result be the highest ever moved in this
Month.
-
- Last month, the Port of Los Angeles moved
a total of 890,000 teu, an increase of +22.1% on the
November 2019, of which 465,000 teu were full on landing (+25.2%),
131,000 teu full at boarding (-5.5%) and 294,000 empty teu (+34.2%).
In November 2020 the new containerized traffic record
eventful this month from the port of long beach was of
783,000 teu, with an increase of +30.6% on November 2019 and a
growth of +19.6% on the previous record for this month which was
was marked as far back as November 2006. Containers in Long Beach
landing were 383,000 teu (+30.5%), those
boarding at 117,000 teu (-5.2%) and empty containers at
284,000 teu (+55.0%).
-
- In the first eleven months of 2020, the Port of Los Angeles
increased by a total of 8.3 million teu, with a decrease in the
-3.0% over the same period last year, of which 4.4 million
full teu on disembarkation (+0.6%), 1.4 million teu full at boarding
(-13,2%) and almost 2.6 million empty teu (-2.6%). In Long Beach on
total traffic was 7.3 million teu (+4.7%),
of which 3.6 million teu were full at landing (+4.6%), 1.3 million
full teu on boarding (-0.3%) and 2.4 million empty teu (+8.1%).
