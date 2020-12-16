



December 16, 2020

Recorded increases of +22.1% and +30.6% respectively

In November, the trend of strong growth continued container traffic moveded from the Californian ports of Los Angeles Angeles and Long Beach, volume of traffic that for the second stopover is result be the highest ever moved in this Month.

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles moved a total of 890,000 teu, an increase of +22.1% on the November 2019, of which 465,000 teu were full on landing (+25.2%), 131,000 teu full at boarding (-5.5%) and 294,000 empty teu (+34.2%). In November 2020 the new containerized traffic record eventful this month from the port of long beach was of 783,000 teu, with an increase of +30.6% on November 2019 and a growth of +19.6% on the previous record for this month which was was marked as far back as November 2006. Containers in Long Beach landing were 383,000 teu (+30.5%), those boarding at 117,000 teu (-5.2%) and empty containers at 284,000 teu (+55.0%).

In the first eleven months of 2020, the Port of Los Angeles increased by a total of 8.3 million teu, with a decrease in the -3.0% over the same period last year, of which 4.4 million full teu on disembarkation (+0.6%), 1.4 million teu full at boarding (-13,2%) and almost 2.6 million empty teu (-2.6%). In Long Beach on total traffic was 7.3 million teu (+4.7%), of which 3.6 million teu were full at landing (+4.6%), 1.3 million full teu on boarding (-0.3%) and 2.4 million empty teu (+8.1%).







