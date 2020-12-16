



December 16, 2020

Albertini (Anama): we have the experience and skills to manage storage and distribution networks

In the first quarter of next year, Italy will have to be 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the national logistics system will be able to cope with this challenge. This was assured by Alessandro Albertini, President of Anama (National Association of Air Freight Agents, aerial section of fedespedi and adherent to Confetra), on the occasion of the meeting of the joint working table on vaccine logistics anti-coronavirus instituted by Anama, PharmacomItalia, Assaeroporti, Assaereo, IATA, Assohandlers, Assoram, Ibar and AICAI.

"The distribution of covid-19 vaccines - explained the president of Anama -- will presumably start already january 2021 and in just three months 30 million doses of vaccine. It is clear that this will require an extraordinary effort for the air freight sector and coordination between the actors in the supply chain: carriers, freight forwarders, airport hub and hub operators logistics and the pharmaceutical sector. The constitution of the joint table is the concrete sign that the system Italy is there and that operators are ready to face this historic challenge by putting at the service of the country its know-how. As Albertini pointed out, Italy is the second largest European country by volume of exports of pharma products: we have, therefore, the experience and skills to manage storage networks and distribution of vaccines.'

In order to meet this challenge, however, the associations of the government to introduce ad hoc measures to ensure the fluidity of the supply chain, starting from corridors for the transport of vaccines, from customs clearance that reduce the time taken to operations in the destination logistics hubs and from interventions timely measures to resolve any critical issues of congestion at the borders.







