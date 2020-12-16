|
|
|
|
December 16, 2020
|
|
- Italian logistics is ready to distribute 30
million doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021
-
- Albertini (Anama): we have the experience and skills to
manage storage and distribution networks
-
- In the first quarter of next year, Italy will have to be
30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the
national logistics system will be able to cope with
this challenge. This was assured by Alessandro Albertini, President of
Anama (National Association of Air Freight Agents, aerial section of
fedespedi and adherent to Confetra), on the occasion of the meeting of the
joint working table on vaccine logistics
anti-coronavirus instituted by Anama, PharmacomItalia, Assaeroporti,
Assaereo, IATA, Assohandlers, Assoram, Ibar and AICAI.
-
- "The distribution of covid-19 vaccines - explained
the president of Anama -- will presumably start already
january 2021 and in just three months 30 million
doses of vaccine. It is clear that this will require
an extraordinary effort for the air freight sector and
coordination between the actors in the supply chain: carriers,
freight forwarders, airport hub and hub operators
logistics and the pharmaceutical sector. The constitution
of the joint table is the concrete sign that the system
Italy is there and that operators are ready to face
this historic challenge by putting at the service of the country its
know-how. As Albertini pointed out, Italy is the second largest
European country by volume of exports of pharma products: we have,
therefore, the experience and skills to manage storage networks and
distribution of vaccines.'
-
- In order to meet this challenge, however, the associations of the
government to introduce ad hoc measures to
ensure the fluidity of the supply chain, starting from
corridors for the transport of vaccines, from
customs clearance that reduce the time taken to
operations in the destination logistics hubs and from interventions
timely measures to resolve any critical issues of
congestion at the borders.
|
