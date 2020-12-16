|
|
|
|
December 16, 2020
|
|
- Approved the staff plan of the ports of Livorno and
Piombino
-
- Favourable opinion on the concessions to Azimut Benettir and
at Stu Porta Mare
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the
Organico Porti, the strategic document, valid for
three-year and updated annually, reconnaissance and analysis of the
work needs in the ports of Livorno and Piombino. The document,
on the basis of the companies interviewed in the port of Livorno alone,
specifies that the number of staff declared on 31 August 2020 was
1,644 total employees, of which 745 were employees in companies
terminals, 332 in companies authorized to carry out both the
port services, 298 in companies authorised to
carrying out port services only, 75 in authorized companies
port operations alone, 68 employees at the
the port employment agency. Of the 1,644 employees, 1,390
operational tasks (84.5%), while 254 are employees of the
administrative departments (15.5%).
-
- The total workforce declared by the companies operating in the
port of Piombino, also taken over on 31 August last, is
on the other hand, there were 279 total employees, of whom 248 were employed in
terminal companies, 28 in companies authorized to
both operations and port services. Of the 278
265 have operational tasks, while only 14 are
be employed in administrative departments.
-
- In the Labronian airport, the comparison in the three-year period 2018-2020 between
the performance of the operational staff and the port traffic
(net of liquid bulk) shows how the decrease in
port staff, determined this year by the effects of the
pandemic, has been significantly lower than the
contraction recorded for traffic volumes: -3.4% against
-13.45% for tons.
- In the port of Piombino, the comparison between the trend recorded by the
operational workers of the port with port traffic (net of
liquid bulk) in the period January-August 2020-2019 highlights the
a drop in port staff of -10.8%, while for traffic
the contraction was more than double, equal to the
to -31.2%.
-
- At today's meeting, the Management Committee also gave the
green light for concessions for the management of dry docks
of the port of Livorno and for the construction of the new port of
in the Medici Port. In particular, it was expressed
unanimously opinion in favour of granting the concession
in favour of Azimut Benetti, who will be able to operate for ten years
on a compendium of over 92,000 square meters to carry out activities
construction, fitting-out and repair of pleasure ships and
repair of passenger or merchant ships. In addition, it has been
the issue of the concession in favour of the STU Società
Take to Mare Spa to implement the transformation interventions into
arrivals of the Medici Port and the New Dock.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail