



December 16, 2020

Original news Approved the staff plan of the ports of Livorno and Piombino

Favourable opinion on the concessions to Azimut Benettir and at Stu Porta Mare

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the Organico Porti, the strategic document, valid for three-year and updated annually, reconnaissance and analysis of the work needs in the ports of Livorno and Piombino. The document, on the basis of the companies interviewed in the port of Livorno alone, specifies that the number of staff declared on 31 August 2020 was 1,644 total employees, of which 745 were employees in companies terminals, 332 in companies authorized to carry out both the port services, 298 in companies authorised to carrying out port services only, 75 in authorized companies port operations alone, 68 employees at the the port employment agency. Of the 1,644 employees, 1,390 operational tasks (84.5%), while 254 are employees of the administrative departments (15.5%).

The total workforce declared by the companies operating in the port of Piombino, also taken over on 31 August last, is on the other hand, there were 279 total employees, of whom 248 were employed in terminal companies, 28 in companies authorized to both operations and port services. Of the 278 265 have operational tasks, while only 14 are be employed in administrative departments.

In the Labronian airport, the comparison in the three-year period 2018-2020 between the performance of the operational staff and the port traffic (net of liquid bulk) shows how the decrease in port staff, determined this year by the effects of the pandemic, has been significantly lower than the contraction recorded for traffic volumes: -3.4% against -13.45% for tons. In the port of Piombino, the comparison between the trend recorded by the operational workers of the port with port traffic (net of liquid bulk) in the period January-August 2020-2019 highlights the a drop in port staff of -10.8%, while for traffic the contraction was more than double, equal to the to -31.2%.

At today's meeting, the Management Committee also gave the green light for concessions for the management of dry docks of the port of Livorno and for the construction of the new port of in the Medici Port. In particular, it was expressed unanimously opinion in favour of granting the concession in favour of Azimut Benetti, who will be able to operate for ten years on a compendium of over 92,000 square meters to carry out activities construction, fitting-out and repair of pleasure ships and repair of passenger or merchant ships. In addition, it has been the issue of the concession in favour of the STU Società Take to Mare Spa to implement the transformation interventions into arrivals of the Medici Port and the New Dock.







