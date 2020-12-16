|
December 16, 2020
- Signed the agreement for the renewal of all sections of the
national collective labour agreement in the maritime sector
- It involves about 65,000 maritime transport workers,
between seafaring and administrative staff
- Today in Rome the shipowners' associations Confitarma, Assarmatori,
Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori have signed with the
unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti the agreement for the
renewal of all sections of the national collective agreement of
work of the maritime sector, valid until 31 December 2023.
- The trade unions have pointed out that
agreement on the renewal of the national contract
of the shipowners' industry involving about 65,000
workers in maritime transport, between seafarers and
three years after the expiry of 31 December 2017 and
after a long and complicated negotiation
- The secretaries general of Filt Cgil, Stefano Malorgio, of Fit
Cisl, Salvatore Pellecchia, and Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi,
explained that "from an economic point of view it is
expected for all staff an overall increase of 6%,
calculated on the minimum table of the parametral scale. The coverage
of the contractual holiday period is equal to 750 euros in total
parameter 141 for seafarers and the 5th level of the
classification system for ground and administrative personnel.
The one-off will be disbursed in three tranches.'
- Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi were satisfied
'for the final attestation of this renewal, achieved in a
very delicate phase for our country and in a context
the world's socio-economic sector rich in uncertainties as a result of the
of the health emergency. This contract - they pointed out -
represents for all workers in the maritime sector a
renewed regulatory instrument that realizes the single NCC
the shipowners' industry. As provided for in the agreements
interconfederal - finally recalled the three union leaders
national authorities - the hypothesis of agreement will be subject to the
validation by the workers.'
- The employers' representatives noted that '
contract that, in terms of wages, combines the expectations of the
workers in the sector - interested in determining
increases that will give wages adequate power to recover their
and the difficult state of the enterprises
shipowners, severely affected by the pandemic but confident in a
medium-term recovery.'
- "From a regulatory level," said Confitarma,
Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori - the parties have
continued the path of thinning and simplifying a
which over time had been weighed down by sedimentation of
subsequent negotiations. It was, however, maintained a
negotiating channel to address issues that the general conditions do not
they have made it possible to resolve this contractual part-session.'
- The President of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, observed how
the renewal of the contract, in the current conditions of very serious
difficulties for most shipowners,
represents a challenge for a whole sector that decides to invest
about one's future in the belief that it is a segment
development of the country. It was -- he
specified - of "a long and complex negotiation, not without
of roughness, but always carried out with great respect for the
positions of each party. The shipowners' delegation and in
in particular Angelo D'Amato, President of the Relations Commission
Industrial and Human Resources of Confitarma, has been able to manage with
extraordinary balance very difficult and great moments
Voltage. The Joint Notice shared with trade unions,
containing some important proposals for the government - it has
pointed out Mattioli - is the demonstration of relationships
mature and responsible industrialists. If these proposals are taken
in consideration, may give new and further impetus to the
italian maritime occupation.'
- Expressing my heartiness at the result achieved which
testifies to the constructive spirit that has always characterized the
relations with trade unions, the President of
Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, pointed out that they were
crossed "even moments of great tension due to a
unprecedented period of economic crisis, but more
overall on a social level, and - he specified - we are
overcome them thanks to a strong sense of responsibility
of the parties. The economic aspect, however - pointed out
Messina - is not the only sign of a turning point in this agreement
between companies and trade unions: for the first time, in fact,
the maritime labour sector will be regulated by a single
contract, confirming a substantial unity of the world
shipowners in the face of the fundamental challenges for the
maritime union and the national economy.'
- Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori
have specified that the new contractual text will be
also applied to the seafaring and administrative staff of the
companies, now associated with Assarmatori, which so far have been
recipients of the collective bargaining concluded by
Fedarlinea, an association that in the past represented armament
Public.
