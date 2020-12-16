



December 16, 2020

It involves about 65,000 maritime transport workers, between seafaring and administrative staff

Today in Rome the shipowners' associations Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori have signed with the unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti the agreement for the renewal of all sections of the national collective agreement of work of the maritime sector, valid until 31 December 2023.

The trade unions have pointed out that agreement on the renewal of the national contract of the shipowners' industry involving about 65,000 workers in maritime transport, between seafarers and three years after the expiry of 31 December 2017 and after a long and complicated negotiation

The secretaries general of Filt Cgil, Stefano Malorgio, of Fit Cisl, Salvatore Pellecchia, and Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, explained that "from an economic point of view it is expected for all staff an overall increase of 6%, calculated on the minimum table of the parametral scale. The coverage of the contractual holiday period is equal to 750 euros in total parameter 141 for seafarers and the 5th level of the classification system for ground and administrative personnel. The one-off will be disbursed in three tranches.'

Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi were satisfied 'for the final attestation of this renewal, achieved in a very delicate phase for our country and in a context the world's socio-economic sector rich in uncertainties as a result of the of the health emergency. This contract - they pointed out - represents for all workers in the maritime sector a renewed regulatory instrument that realizes the single NCC the shipowners' industry. As provided for in the agreements interconfederal - finally recalled the three union leaders national authorities - the hypothesis of agreement will be subject to the validation by the workers.'

The employers' representatives noted that ' contract that, in terms of wages, combines the expectations of the workers in the sector - interested in determining increases that will give wages adequate power to recover their and the difficult state of the enterprises shipowners, severely affected by the pandemic but confident in a medium-term recovery.'

"From a regulatory level," said Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori - the parties have continued the path of thinning and simplifying a which over time had been weighed down by sedimentation of subsequent negotiations. It was, however, maintained a negotiating channel to address issues that the general conditions do not they have made it possible to resolve this contractual part-session.'

The President of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, observed how the renewal of the contract, in the current conditions of very serious difficulties for most shipowners, represents a challenge for a whole sector that decides to invest about one's future in the belief that it is a segment development of the country. It was -- he specified - of "a long and complex negotiation, not without of roughness, but always carried out with great respect for the positions of each party. The shipowners' delegation and in in particular Angelo D'Amato, President of the Relations Commission Industrial and Human Resources of Confitarma, has been able to manage with extraordinary balance very difficult and great moments Voltage. The Joint Notice shared with trade unions, containing some important proposals for the government - it has pointed out Mattioli - is the demonstration of relationships mature and responsible industrialists. If these proposals are taken in consideration, may give new and further impetus to the italian maritime occupation.'

Expressing my heartiness at the result achieved which testifies to the constructive spirit that has always characterized the relations with trade unions, the President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, pointed out that they were crossed "even moments of great tension due to a unprecedented period of economic crisis, but more overall on a social level, and - he specified - we are overcome them thanks to a strong sense of responsibility of the parties. The economic aspect, however - pointed out Messina - is not the only sign of a turning point in this agreement between companies and trade unions: for the first time, in fact, the maritime labour sector will be regulated by a single contract, confirming a substantial unity of the world shipowners in the face of the fundamental challenges for the maritime union and the national economy.'

Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori have specified that the new contractual text will be also applied to the seafaring and administrative staff of the companies, now associated with Assarmatori, which so far have been recipients of the collective bargaining concluded by Fedarlinea, an association that in the past represented armament Public.







