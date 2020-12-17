



December 17, 2020

Original news In November, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona back on the rise

5.6 million tons of loads (+13.0%)

After nine consecutive months of decline, traffic in November 2020 of the goods moved from the port of Barcelona is back to growth having been moveded 5.6 million tons of with an increase of +13.0% on November 2019. The Port Authority of the Catalan airport has announced that particularly strong was the increase in traffic of container was equal to 302,889 teu (+24.0%), with a only full container traffic net of transhipment which is amounted to 122,126 teu (+3.2%).

In the first eleven months of this year, total traffic of goods was 53.4 million tonnes, with a -14.7% compared to the same period of 2019. In container segment the total was 2.7 million (-13.9%). Solid bulk traffic totalled 3.6 million tonnes (-3.2%) and that of liquid bulk 11.6 million tonnes (-22.0%).







