December 17, 2020
- In November, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona
back on the rise
- 5.6 million tons of loads (+13.0%)
- After nine consecutive months of decline, traffic in November 2020
of the goods moved from the port of Barcelona is back to
growth having been moveded 5.6 million tons of
with an increase of +13.0% on November 2019.
The Port Authority of the Catalan airport has announced that
particularly strong was the increase in traffic of
container was equal to 302,889 teu (+24.0%), with a
only full container traffic net of transhipment which is
amounted to 122,126 teu (+3.2%).
- In the first eleven months of this year, total traffic
of goods was 53.4 million tonnes, with a
-14.7% compared to the same period of 2019. In
container segment the total was 2.7 million
(-13.9%). Solid bulk traffic totalled 3.6
million tonnes (-3.2%) and that of liquid bulk 11.6
million tonnes (-22.0%).
