December 17, 2020
- Flames aboard the Athara ferry
- No one was injured on board the ship that returned to
Genoa
- Tonight aboard the company's Athara ferry
tirrenia, which left Genoa last night,
developed a fire inside the garage intended for transport
motor vehicles and semi-trailers. The flames were promptly
contained thanks to the on-board fire fighting systems and no one
he suffered injuries and did not need assistance. On board
of the ship, bound for Porto Torres, there were 176 passengers and 42
crew members.
- The accident occurred while sailing off the
Corsica, about 40 nautical miles from Genoa where the ferry is
returned at 2.40 am. As a precaution, the
Port of Genoa has ordered the exit of the CP patrol boat into the sea
2110 that reached the ship for prompt assistance in case of
Need. Once at the mooring, the
Genoa firefighters who extinguished the latest outbreaks
present, the safety inspectors of the navigation of the
Coast Guard of Genoa and RINA technicians to verify the
condition of the ship. All investigations have been
provision of the judicial authority of the Public Prosecutor's Office of
Genoa for the coordination of investigations.
- According to the first reconstruction, the flames would initially
affected a refrigerated load and therefore would have spread to
about twenty vehicles.
- The shipping company is organising the transhipment of
passengers on other unit to resume the journey during the
of the day. For theAthara there is a detention for
the investigation of the case and the subsequent restoration of the
seaworthiness conditions safely.
