



December 17, 2020

No one was injured on board the ship that returned to Genoa

Tonight aboard the company's Athara ferry tirrenia, which left Genoa last night, developed a fire inside the garage intended for transport motor vehicles and semi-trailers. The flames were promptly contained thanks to the on-board fire fighting systems and no one he suffered injuries and did not need assistance. On board of the ship, bound for Porto Torres, there were 176 passengers and 42 crew members.

The accident occurred while sailing off the Corsica, about 40 nautical miles from Genoa where the ferry is returned at 2.40 am. As a precaution, the Port of Genoa has ordered the exit of the CP patrol boat into the sea 2110 that reached the ship for prompt assistance in case of Need. Once at the mooring, the Genoa firefighters who extinguished the latest outbreaks present, the safety inspectors of the navigation of the Coast Guard of Genoa and RINA technicians to verify the condition of the ship. All investigations have been provision of the judicial authority of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Genoa for the coordination of investigations.

According to the first reconstruction, the flames would initially affected a refrigerated load and therefore would have spread to about twenty vehicles.

The shipping company is organising the transhipment of passengers on other unit to resume the journey during the of the day. For theAthara there is a detention for the investigation of the case and the subsequent restoration of the seaworthiness conditions safely.









