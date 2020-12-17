|
December 17, 2020
- Last month, container traffic in the port of
Valencia grew by +20.5%
- In the first eleven months of 2020,
4,922,865 teu (-2.0%)
- Last month, Valencia's port system moved
7.3 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +14.0% on the
November 2019. Container traffic alone was equal to
485,382 teu (+20.5%), of which 382,434 were full containers (+23.8%) And
102,948 empty (+9.8%).
- In the first eleven months of 2020, total freight traffic
73.3 million tonnes, with a decrease of -2.0% on the
january-november last year. Traffic
was 4,922,865 teu (-2.0%).