



December 17, 2020

Original news Last month, container traffic in the port of Valencia grew by +20.5%

In the first eleven months of 2020, 4,922,865 teu (-2.0%)

Last month, Valencia's port system moved 7.3 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +14.0% on the November 2019. Container traffic alone was equal to 485,382 teu (+20.5%), of which 382,434 were full containers (+23.8%) And 102,948 empty (+9.8%).

In the first eleven months of 2020, total freight traffic 73.3 million tonnes, with a decrease of -2.0% on the january-november last year. Traffic was 4,922,865 teu (-2.0%).









