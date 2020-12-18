



December 18, 2020

Assiterminal Round Table on "Taxation ports and port governance"

It will be held on January 14th wia web

On January 14th, starting at 11.00 a.m., the Association Italiana Terminalisti Portuali (Assiterminal) will hold via web a round table on "Port taxation and governance the port. Without clarity and planning industrial, what system?" involving the cluster and the political experts and legal experts who have also recently expressed their thoughts on the subject. Participation in the event registration by writing to info@assiterminal.it.

Anticipating the themes of the meeting, the association recalled which for months Assiterminal has been offering food for thought and proposals for regulation of access to ports, for transparency in the determination of the criteria on the granting fees, in order to determine the principle of rebalancing the economic and financial balance in the use of concessions, for the modernisation of work and modes of operation in an increasingly digitised, for the fairness of tax treatments among players in the sector: in short, to help improve the efficiency of the port system and logistics related to it in a "sustainable" perspective.



Program

Introductory speech Luca Becce, President of Assiterminal Technical and legal interventions

Prof Francesco Munari

Prof Stefano Zunarelli

Prof. Francesco Parola

Lawyer Davide Maresca Cluster interventions

Daniele Rossi, President of Assoporti

Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma

Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President Conftrasporto -

Umberto Masucci, President propeller Institutional intervention

On Raffaella Paita

On Davide Gariglio

On Edoardo Rixi Closing intervention

Marco Conforti, Vice President Confetra







