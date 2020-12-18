ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 18, 2020

Original news
Assiterminal Round Table on "Taxation ports and port governance"

It will be held on January 14th wia web

On January 14th, starting at 11.00 a.m., the Association Italiana Terminalisti Portuali (Assiterminal) will hold via web a round table on "Port taxation and governance the port. Without clarity and planning industrial, what system?" involving the cluster and the political experts and legal experts who have also recently expressed their thoughts on the subject. Participation in the event registration by writing to info@assiterminal.it.

Anticipating the themes of the meeting, the association recalled which for months Assiterminal has been offering food for thought and proposals for regulation of access to ports, for transparency in the determination of the criteria on the granting fees, in order to determine the principle of rebalancing the economic and financial balance in the use of concessions, for the modernisation of work and modes of operation in an increasingly digitised, for the fairness of tax treatments among players in the sector: in short, to help improve the efficiency of the port system and logistics related to it in a "sustainable" perspective.


Program

Introductory speech

Luca Becce, President of Assiterminal

Technical and legal interventions


Prof Francesco Munari


Prof Stefano Zunarelli


Prof. Francesco Parola


Lawyer Davide Maresca

Cluster interventions


Daniele Rossi, President of Assoporti


Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma


Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President Conftrasporto -


Umberto Masucci, President propeller

Institutional intervention


On Raffaella Paita


On Davide Gariglio


On Edoardo Rixi

Closing intervention


Marco Conforti, Vice President Confetra

