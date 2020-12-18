|
|
|
|
December 18, 2020
|
|
- Assiterminal Round Table on "Taxation
ports and port governance"
-
- It will be held on January 14th wia web
-
- On January 14th, starting at 11.00 a.m., the Association
Italiana Terminalisti Portuali (Assiterminal) will hold via web
a round table on "Port taxation and governance
the port. Without clarity and planning
industrial, what system?" involving the cluster and the
political experts and legal experts who have also recently expressed
their thoughts on the subject. Participation in the event
registration by writing to info@assiterminal.it.
-
- Anticipating the themes of the meeting, the association recalled
which for months Assiterminal has been offering food for thought and proposals for
regulation of access to ports, for transparency in the
determination of the criteria on the granting fees, in order to determine the
principle of rebalancing the economic and financial balance in the use of
concessions, for the modernisation of work and
modes of operation in an increasingly
digitised, for the fairness of tax treatments among
players in the sector: in short, to help improve the efficiency of the
port system and logistics related to it
in a "sustainable" perspective.
-
- Program
-
|
Introductory speech
|
|
Luca Becce, President of Assiterminal
|
Technical and legal interventions
|
|
Prof Francesco Munari
|
|
Prof Stefano Zunarelli
|
|
Prof. Francesco Parola
|
|
Lawyer Davide Maresca
|
Cluster interventions
|
|
Daniele Rossi, President of Assoporti
|
|
Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma
|
|
Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President
Conftrasporto -
|
|
Umberto Masucci, President propeller
|
Institutional intervention
|
|
On Raffaella Paita
|
|
On Davide Gariglio
|
|
On Edoardo Rixi
|
Closing intervention
|
|
Marco Conforti, Vice President Confetra
|
