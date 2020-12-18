|
December 18, 2020
- Fedespedi, 70% of our companies recorded a decline
turnover due to the crisis
- Cautious optimism for 2021. Denounced a "true and
its own "noli bubble"»
- The Study Centre of the National Federation of
International Shipments (Fedespedi) has published its
second report on "The impact of Covid-19" which analyzes
the economic effects and consequences on the freight transport of the
crisis triggered by the pandemic, with a focus on maritime transport and
air cargo.
- The report,which follows and updates with the latest available data
the first report released last July, highlights that the impact of
pandemic on international shipping companies is
and, from an internal survey carried out by the Centre for
its members, it appears that about 70% of companies have
decrease in turnover during 2020. In
in particular, 36.4% of companies experienced a contraction in
between -11 and -30%.
- With regard to the 2021 forecasts, the sentiment of the
shipping companies is oriented to a large majority (62%)
towards cautious optimism, with forecasts of substantial stability
(38%) or slight recovery in economic activity, driven by
from exports. Only 9% expect further sharp degrowth
of the cycle.
- With regard to the excursus on the situation of the
maritime transport, the report explains that in the first nine months
of the year, world container traffic was
around 122 million teu, with a decrease of -3.5% on the
same period of 2019. In this context, intra-regional traffic
showed greater resilience with volumes substantially unchanged
for European trades (-0.9%). In addition, the report shows that
the trend of the freight is moving in the opposite direction to the traffic of the
containers, recording an increase in the price level of almost
+200% from April to November 2020 (Med Sea route). The document
stresses that it is "a real "bubble"
of the nuts", fuelled certainly by the increase in the demand for
transport, but above all by the reduction in the supply made
by shipping companies through blank sailing policies.
- With regard to containerised traffic in the main ports
italian containers, in the period January-September of this year it is
a decrease of -11%, with negative peaks in La
Spice (-21.1%) and Genoa (-13.1%); instead, it holds Trieste (1.1%). In
the port of Savona, which recorded +142.5% thanks to the
at the beginning of the operational activities of the new APM terminal of
Go. Better performances, on the other hand, for Mediterranean ports
(-2,9%) and for the world's leading ports (-2.3%).
- Finally, the report of the Fedespedi Study Centre underlines that if
the air freighter remains the sector most affected by the crisis,
however, the industry's loss estimates show an improvement:
-1.5% in 2020 in terms of CTK (cargo &mail t-Km) compared to
-16.8% expected in July, while in 2021 a
recovery (+13.1%), thanks to demand from
e-commerce and electronic consumer goods. Scarcity
due to the collapse of passenger flights, continues to be
to have a heavy impact on the speed of recovery of the
air freight traffic. This trend is confirmed
from the performance of the main Italian airports: in the first 10 months
in 2020 traffic fell by -26.4% (-60.6% Roma FCO,
-53.7% in Bergamo Orio al Serio, -12% Milano MPX). In October, however,
there was growth of +12.8% on September, where
Milan MPX stands out with +19.3%.
