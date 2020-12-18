|
|
|
|
December 18, 2020
|
|
- The recommendations of the working table on the logistics of
Covid-19 vaccines were delivered to Commissioner Arcuri
-
- Recommended an industrial approach to the countryside
Vaccination
-
- The document containing the recommendations
analysis and comparison between the experts of the working table
on the logistics of Covid-19 vaccines of the Observatory
Interdisciplinary Food and Drug Transport (OITAf) is
was handed over to Domenico Arcuri, extraordinary commissioner for
the implementation and coordination of measures for the containment and
epidemiological emergency.
-
- The multidisciplinary panel gathered by the Observatory of Experts
identified the critical points that, if not resolved, could
compromise the achievement of herd immunity
of the entire Italian population by next autumn, but
above all, defined the overall approach to preventing them and
overcome them and has derived practical and immediate solutions
Application.
-
- The document contains almost 40 recommendations and suggestions,
all deriving from an analytical and basic design philosophy,
that is, that the mass anti-Covid vaccination campaign is
an initiative that can only be successfully carried out
with an industrial approach, applying the production and
more advanced logistics than manufacturing industry. To
the center of the process is administration, seen as the
"factory" of vaccinations, which must work with
efficiency and be powered without interruption by three
supply chains: vaccines, vaccinators and vaccinators.
Only by adopting this model - the experts pointed out -
risks of not reaching all candidates for vaccination or
unacceptable delays in the immunity of the population
can be avoided with reasonable certainty.
-
- These are some of the recommendations made by the experts of the
working table:
-
- Maximum simplification of user interaction, both from the point of view
of view of the necessary hardware and software equipment on the user side
the complexity of the interface, in the process of
booking: a web browser, an address and an address must be sufficient
email and the ability to receive SMS
- Any power supply of data to and from other information systems must be
occur asynchronously with respect to operations related to the
administration, except limited cases related to logistics
vaccines and equipment
- The administration of each category of vaccines
must be simulated in advance to detect the timing and
more efficient procedures, and on the basis of the results
calculated the sizing of the necessary human resources
- Particular attention must be paid to the sizing of
resources and methods of vaccination in RSA, at home
and in peripheral and disadvantaged locations (about 20% of the
population to be reached according to OITAf calculations)
- Attention must be paid to finding, conducting, managing and
maintenance of mobile units provided for the needs of the
vaccination referred to in the previous point
- The Modern vaccine, which sees its importance grow as a result of
of the delays of other alternatives, is however a preparation that
must be moved and transported in a state of freezing: its
logistics between the central hub and the regional and last mile hub
must receive attention equal to that of the Pfizer/BioNtec vaccine
- The reverse logistics of waste collection and disposal
generated as a result of administration in spaces not
hospitals or doctors must be managed centrally
- Walk-in vaccination centres must be carried out on
as much as possible in existing facilities even non-sanitary,
as in other European countries, immediately equipped with the majority of
the necessary basic equipment; in case of facilities
created ad-hoc, the best solution is made up of hospitals
made by the Red Cross, the Armed Forces or
made by private individuals along the same lines.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail