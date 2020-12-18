|
December 18, 2020
- FerCargo Formazione association is born
- It was set up by the main training centres
Italian railway
- The main Italian railway training centres have
decided to meet in association with the aim of representing
a single voice in the dialogue with the institutions by making themselves supporters
policies to support railway training. With
These conditions have been established by FerCargo Formazione. The
founding training centers of the new association are CFF,
Fer Consulting, For.Fer, Rail Academy, Serform.
- "FerCargo Formazione - we read in a note - believes that
actions to revive the country's growth must be
focus, too, on the levers useful to facilitate the formation of
professional figures, especially young people, ready to enter
immediately in the labour market. Rail transport is
among the few sectors to show a distance between demand and
the labour supply thanks to its constant development supported by the
eu policies to facilitate the energy transition. Well
then come the policies that help and support the training
of personnel employed in operational activities of the financial year
such as, for example, the extension for the years 2021, 2022 and
2023 of the incentive for the training of train drivers and its
extension to other professional figures. The business system
railways has estimated for the next few years the research and recruitment
of about 3,000 employees."
- FerCargo Formazione intends to collect the main actions to be
year 2021 in a position paper that will be published by the
soon presented to all stakeholders in the sector. FerCargo -
Training completes the FerCargo Forum project, consisting of:
FerCargo, FerCargo Manovra, FerCargo Rotabili and FerCargo Terminal.
The Forum represents over fifty companies operating in the transport of
rail freight.
