



December 18, 2020

It was set up by the main training centres Italian railway

The main Italian railway training centres have decided to meet in association with the aim of representing a single voice in the dialogue with the institutions by making themselves supporters policies to support railway training. With These conditions have been established by FerCargo Formazione. The founding training centers of the new association are CFF, Fer Consulting, For.Fer, Rail Academy, Serform.

"FerCargo Formazione - we read in a note - believes that actions to revive the country's growth must be focus, too, on the levers useful to facilitate the formation of professional figures, especially young people, ready to enter immediately in the labour market. Rail transport is among the few sectors to show a distance between demand and the labour supply thanks to its constant development supported by the eu policies to facilitate the energy transition. Well then come the policies that help and support the training of personnel employed in operational activities of the financial year such as, for example, the extension for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 of the incentive for the training of train drivers and its extension to other professional figures. The business system railways has estimated for the next few years the research and recruitment of about 3,000 employees."

FerCargo Formazione intends to collect the main actions to be year 2021 in a position paper that will be published by the soon presented to all stakeholders in the sector. FerCargo - Training completes the FerCargo Forum project, consisting of: FerCargo, FerCargo Manovra, FerCargo Rotabili and FerCargo Terminal. The Forum represents over fifty companies operating in the transport of rail freight.







