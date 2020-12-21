|
December 21, 2020
- In the third quarter there was a rebound in the
volume of world trade
-
- However, the year-on-year change is
Negative
-
- In the third quarter of this year, after a fall of -12.7% in
quarter, the volume of world trade in goods was
increased by +11.6% compared to the second quarter. However
despite the rebound - specified the World Trade Organization
(WTO) - the volume of trade over the period
July-September 2020 was -5.6% lower
compared to the same period last year.
-
- The WTO pointed out that the recovery in volume growth
trade in the third quarter of 2020
coincided with the easing of the blocking measures taken to
covid-19 pandemic in Europe and North America. In addition
the recovery was also supported by extensive
fiscal and monetary policy in the main economies, as well as
adaptation to the situation in key sectors, such as those
online sales and service providers in the United States and
in Europe, as companies and families have adopted
to facilitate work and home purchases. The
trade, on the other hand, remained weak in South and Central America and
in other regions due to peak infections and lack of
fiscal and monetary policy capabilities.
-
- The WTO announced that in the third quarter of 2020 the
more industrialized have seen a more
exports of goods, while the rate of expansion is
the regions that export to the
mainly natural resources. An increase in exports to
double digit compared to the previous quarter was
north America (+20.1%), Europe (+19.3%) and Asia (with a
+10.1% - the WTO pointed out - which was found to be
less accentuated due to the smaller decline marked in the
second quarter). Weaker growth has been
in South and Central America (+3.1%) and in other regions
(+3.3%). The WTO has specified that, however, on an annual basis,
exports were still falling in North America (-9.0% on the
third quarter of 2019), Europe (-5.4%), South and Central America
(-3,4%) and in the other regions (-11.4% ), with the sole exception
asia where regional exports have slightly exceeded
the level of the same period a year ago (+0.4%).
-
- With regard to the volumes of imports of goods, in the third
quarter of this year, after falling significantly in the
second quarter, were faster growing in
North America (+16.6% compared to the previous quarter) and In Europe
(+15.0%). On the other hand, in Asia, where exports recorded a
significant increase, imports instibed a modest increase in the
by +2.1%, a slight increase - explained the WTO - which suggests a
increase in trade surpluses in the region. The South and
Central America, on the other hand, recorded a further decline in the
-0.7%, while imports into the other regions increased
by a total of +3.2%. As regards the year-on-year change, in
third quarter of this year the import volumes of the goods
compared to the same period of the previous year in
regions, including North America (-4.7%), South and Central America
(-19.4%), Europe (-6.4%), Asia ( -4.7%) and other regions (-14.7%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the total volume of
world trade was down by -8.2%
compared to the same period of 2019. This is a decrease
lower than the -9.2% drop expected for the whole of 2020 by the most
recent WTO forecasts, but - pointed out the Wto
World Trade Championship - the latter percentage takes note of the
recent resurgence of the pandemic and its effect on
trade in the fourth quarter.
