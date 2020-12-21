



December 21, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Eighth consecutive month of decline in freight traffic in the Port of Koper

In October, 1.27 million tonnes were moveded, with a reduction of -31.4%

Last October, as well as in the previous seven months, freight traffic moveded from the port of Koper is result, having amounted to 1.27 million tonnes, with a reduction of -31.4% compared to October 2019. Traffic decreased by -10.0% to 683,000 Tons. Rolling stock is also down, with 101,000 tons (-19.7%), as well as liquid and solid bulk 226,000 tons (-46.8%) and 147,000 tonnes (-66.3%). Conventional goods, on the other hand, have increased +6.3% to 112,000 tons.

In the first ten months of 2020, the Slovenian port moved a total of 15.34 million tonnes of cargo, with a decrease of -19.8% over the period January-October last year Year. Traffic volumes moveded in all major segments were down, starting with container goods totalled 6.83 million tonnes (-10.3%). The 804,000 tons (-13.2%) and goods 952,000 tons (-14.9%). Liquid bulk and fell by -22.3% and -32.7% to 2.85 million respectively and 3.90 million tons.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec