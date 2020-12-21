|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- Eighth consecutive month of decline in freight traffic in the
Port of Koper
-
- In October, 1.27 million tonnes were moveded,
with a reduction of -31.4%
-
- Last October, as well as in the previous seven months,
freight traffic moveded from the port of Koper is
result, having amounted to 1.27 million tonnes,
with a reduction of -31.4% compared to October 2019. Traffic
decreased by -10.0% to 683,000
Tons. Rolling stock is also down, with 101,000 tons
(-19.7%), as well as liquid and solid bulk
226,000 tons (-46.8%) and 147,000
tonnes (-66.3%). Conventional goods, on the other hand, have increased
+6.3% to 112,000 tons.
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, the Slovenian port moved
a total of 15.34 million tonnes of cargo, with a
decrease of -19.8% over the period January-October last year
Year. Traffic volumes moveded in all major
segments were down, starting with container goods
totalled 6.83 million tonnes (-10.3%). The
804,000 tons (-13.2%) and goods
952,000 tons (-14.9%). Liquid bulk and
fell by -22.3% and -32.7% to 2.85 million respectively
and 3.90 million tons.
|
|