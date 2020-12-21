



December 21, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In October, container traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno fell by -3.7% and -7.5% respectively

In the first ten months of this year, total traffic goods at the Neapolitan airport fell by -12.0% while in Salerno increased by +0.3%

Last October container traffic in the port of Naples decreased by -3.7% having been equal to almost 63,000 teu compared to 65,000 in October 2019, while in the port of Salerno the decrease in containerized traffic has been more 34,000 teu (-7.5%).

In the first ten months of 2020, container traffic in the port of Naples amounted to 537,000 teu, with a decrease in -6.2% over the period January-October last year, while in the port of Salerno amounted to 316,000 teu (-8.6%).

In the first ten months of this year the port of Naples a total of 13.8 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 13.8 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -12.0%. Miscellaneous goods stood at 8.9 million tonnes (-13.1%), of which 5.4 million tonnes of goods in containers (-3.9%) and 3.4 million tons of rolling stock (-24,5%). Liquid bulk was 4.0 million tonnes (-12.3%), including 3.0 million tonnes of refined oil products (-11.9%), 801,000 tons of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas (-13.5%) and 257,000 tons of other loads (-12.5%). Dry bulk totalled 912,000 tons (+2.7%), of which 323,000 tons of cereals (-5.1%), 262 thousand tons of metallurgical, iron ore, minerals and non-ferrous metals (+51.0%) and 320,000 tons of other solid bulk (-14.7%).

In the first ten months of 2020, the port of Salerno a total of 11.4 million tonnes of goods (+0.3%), of which 11.2 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+0.4%) - including 3.9 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-8.2%) and 7.3 million tonnes of rolling stock (+5.7%) - and 133,000 tonnes of solid bulk (-9.7%).

In the period January-October of this year, traffic passengers in the port of Naples was almost 2.9 million people (-54.7%) and in the port of Salerno of 358,000 people (-59.8%). Cruise traffic was equal to 23,000 passengers in the port of Naples (-98.2%), while in the port of Salerno have not landed cruise ships compared to 92,000 cruises moved in the first ten months of 2019.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail