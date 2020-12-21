|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- In October, container traffic in the ports of Naples and
Salerno fell by -3.7% and -7.5% respectively
-
- In the first ten months of this year, total traffic
goods at the Neapolitan airport fell by -12.0% while
in Salerno increased by +0.3%
-
- Last October container traffic in the port of Naples
decreased by -3.7% having been equal to almost 63,000 teu
compared to 65,000 in October 2019, while in the port of Salerno the
decrease in containerized traffic has been more
34,000 teu (-7.5%).
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, container traffic in the
port of Naples amounted to 537,000 teu, with a decrease in
-6.2% over the period January-October last year, while in the
port of Salerno amounted to 316,000 teu (-8.6%).
-
- In the first ten months of this year the port of Naples
a total of 13.8 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 13.8 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -12.0%. Miscellaneous goods stood at 8.9
million tonnes (-13.1%), of which 5.4 million tonnes of
goods in containers (-3.9%) and 3.4 million tons of rolling stock
(-24,5%). Liquid bulk was 4.0 million
tonnes (-12.3%), including 3.0 million tonnes of
refined oil products (-11.9%), 801,000 tons of
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas (-13.5%)
and 257,000 tons of other loads (-12.5%). Dry bulk
totalled 912,000 tons (+2.7%), of which 323,000
tons of cereals (-5.1%), 262 thousand tons of
metallurgical, iron ore, minerals and non-ferrous metals
(+51.0%) and 320,000 tons of other solid bulk (-14.7%).
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, the port of Salerno
a total of 11.4 million tonnes of goods (+0.3%), of which
11.2 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+0.4%) - including 3.9
million tonnes of containerised cargo (-8.2%) and 7.3
million tonnes of rolling stock (+5.7%) - and 133,000 tonnes of
solid bulk (-9.7%).
-
- In the period January-October of this year, traffic
passengers in the port of Naples was almost 2.9
million people (-54.7%) and in the port of Salerno of 358,000
people (-59.8%). Cruise traffic was equal to
23,000 passengers in the port of Naples (-98.2%), while in the
port of Salerno have not landed cruise ships compared to
92,000 cruises moved in the first ten months of 2019.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail