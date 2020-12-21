



December 21, 2020

Original news Scorpio Bulkers will exit the bulk carrier industry by 2021

The last 25 bulkers of the fleet will be sold by next year

Scorpio Bulkers has confirmed that by next year it will be released from the bulk carrier sector, a segment of activity that has so far represented the core business of the Monegasque company and that will be disused to invest in the establishment of a fleet for the installation of wind turbines. Recalling that recently sold eight bulkcarrier and signed contracts for the sale of sixteen more ships, divestitures that should all take place during the first half of next year, Scorpio Bulkers has announced that it intends to sell by 2021 the remaining 25 bulkers in his possession, of which seven units Kamsarmax and 18 Ultramax.

The company recalled signing a letter of intent with South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) for the construction of a turbine installation vessel to be taken over in 2023, with options for the construction of a further three units of the same type.

In addition, Scorpio Bulker has announced that the decision of his board of directors to get rid of the bulk fleet carrier by next year will involve the registration of write-downs of $475-500 million for ships sold or classified as intended to be sold.







