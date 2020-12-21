|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- Scorpio Bulkers will exit the bulk carrier industry
by 2021
-
- The last 25 bulkers of the fleet will be sold by
next year
-
- Scorpio Bulkers has confirmed that by next year it will be released
from the bulk carrier sector, a segment of activity that
has so far represented the core business of the Monegasque company and
that will be disused to invest in the establishment of a
fleet for the installation of wind turbines. Recalling that
recently sold eight bulkcarrier and signed contracts
for the sale of sixteen more ships, divestitures that should
all take place during the first half of next year,
Scorpio Bulkers has announced that it intends to sell by 2021
the remaining 25 bulkers in his possession, of which seven units
Kamsarmax and 18 Ultramax.
-
- The company recalled signing a letter of intent
with South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co.
(DSME) for the construction of a turbine installation vessel
to be taken over in 2023, with options for the
construction of a further three units of the same type.
-
- In addition, Scorpio Bulker has announced that the decision of his
board of directors to get rid of the bulk fleet
carrier by next year will involve the registration of
write-downs of $475-500 million for ships
sold or classified as intended to be sold.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail