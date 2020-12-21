|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- Analysis of the Fedespedi Performance Studies Center
operational and financial operations of Italian terminal operators
-
- Last year, nine companies in the sector
turnover of 590.9 million euros (+1%)
-
- The report "Terminals" was published today
container in Italy: an economic and financial analysis" that is
was drawn up for the fourth consecutive year by the Study Centre
Fedespedi with the aim of analyzing performance
economic and financial activities of the management companies
main Italian terminals.
-
- This year's analysis captures the trend of the terminals
in the last year of pre-Covid activity and highlights the
that in 2019 the 12 terminals analyzed moved
total of 8.495 million teu, or 78.8% of the total
(10.770 million teu) and with an increase of +1.4% on the
2018, volume of traffic that was moved on a
total port area of 5.1 million square meters and
using 94 dock cranes.
-
- Positive peaks are recorded in Livorno (+11.6%), Ancona
(+10.8%) and Trieste (+10%). Salerno fell (-20.7%).
Genoa, the first container port at national level, recorded
a -0.9% at the SECH terminal and a +1.4% at the PSA Genova Pra terminal.
As for Cagliari (-75.1%), the figure relates to the period of
january-June 2019 activity and the sharp contraction of the
is connected to the company's decision to
Hapag-Lloyd navigation to move operations to Livorno.
-
- With regard to the economic and financial performance of the
terminal companies, the terminals analyzed were nine
as Cagliari's 2019 financial statements cover only one semester of
activities, while those of Gioia Tauro and Ravenna are not
still available. These are the most significant data:
overall achieved a turnover of 590.9
million, with an added value of 316 million euros and a
final result of 74 million euros, or 12.5% of turnover.
With a homogeneous number of companies, the 2019-2018 report shows a
increase of +1% in turnover (590.9 compared to 585.2 million).
-
- The results of individual ports in terms of turnover follow the
results of operating performance: Salerno recorded a -9.1%,
while ancona (+23%) and Trieste
(+12%). The exception is Genoese terminals that record results
opposite in terms of turnover compared to teu
moved: SECH +5.2% and PSA Genova Pra' -2.5%.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail