



December 21, 2020

Analysis of the Fedespedi Performance Studies Center operational and financial operations of Italian terminal operators

Last year, nine companies in the sector turnover of 590.9 million euros (+1%)

The report "Terminals" was published today container in Italy: an economic and financial analysis" that is was drawn up for the fourth consecutive year by the Study Centre Fedespedi with the aim of analyzing performance economic and financial activities of the management companies main Italian terminals.

This year's analysis captures the trend of the terminals in the last year of pre-Covid activity and highlights the that in 2019 the 12 terminals analyzed moved total of 8.495 million teu, or 78.8% of the total (10.770 million teu) and with an increase of +1.4% on the 2018, volume of traffic that was moved on a total port area of 5.1 million square meters and using 94 dock cranes.

Positive peaks are recorded in Livorno (+11.6%), Ancona (+10.8%) and Trieste (+10%). Salerno fell (-20.7%). Genoa, the first container port at national level, recorded a -0.9% at the SECH terminal and a +1.4% at the PSA Genova Pra terminal. As for Cagliari (-75.1%), the figure relates to the period of january-June 2019 activity and the sharp contraction of the is connected to the company's decision to Hapag-Lloyd navigation to move operations to Livorno.

With regard to the economic and financial performance of the terminal companies, the terminals analyzed were nine as Cagliari's 2019 financial statements cover only one semester of activities, while those of Gioia Tauro and Ravenna are not still available. These are the most significant data: overall achieved a turnover of 590.9 million, with an added value of 316 million euros and a final result of 74 million euros, or 12.5% of turnover. With a homogeneous number of companies, the 2019-2018 report shows a increase of +1% in turnover (590.9 compared to 585.2 million).

The results of individual ports in terms of turnover follow the results of operating performance: Salerno recorded a -9.1%, while ancona (+23%) and Trieste (+12%). The exception is Genoese terminals that record results opposite in terms of turnover compared to teu moved: SECH +5.2% and PSA Genova Pra' -2.5%.







