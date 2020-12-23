



December 23, 2020

Original news Hapag-Lloyd orders six 23,500 teu containers to DSME

The investment amounts to over one billion dollars

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has ordered the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) the construction of six container containers of the unit capacity of over 23,500 teu that will be taken in between April and December 2023. The company of Hamburg has specified that the total investment will be about a billion dollars.

In addition, Hapag-Lloyd specified that the propulsion system of the new ships will have a diesel-gas dual fuel power supply natural, system - specified the company - at high pressure state-of-the-art that will be extremely efficient in terms of fuel consumption.

The six new accounting carriers will be placed on the routes between the Far East and Europe as part of the consortium's services THE Alliance sees Hapag-Lloyd alongside HMM companies, ONE and Yang Ming

'By investing in six large container ships, dimensions -- explained the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen - we will be able not only to reduce the costs for slots and to improve our competitiveness in trades Europe-Far East, but also to take a significant step forward in the modernization of our fleet. We will also reduce our environmental impact further."







