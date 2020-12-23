|
|
|
|
December 23, 2020
|
|
- Hapag-Lloyd orders six 23,500 teu containers to DSME
-
- The investment amounts to over one billion dollars
-
- The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has ordered the
South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co. (DSME) the construction of six container containers of the
unit capacity of over 23,500 teu that will be taken in
between April and December 2023. The company of
Hamburg has specified that the total investment will be
about a billion dollars.
-
- In addition, Hapag-Lloyd specified that the propulsion system
of the new ships will have a diesel-gas dual fuel power supply
natural, system - specified the company - at high pressure
state-of-the-art that will be extremely efficient in terms of
fuel consumption.
-
- The six new accounting carriers will be placed on the routes between
the Far East and Europe as part of the consortium's services
THE Alliance sees Hapag-Lloyd alongside HMM companies, ONE
and Yang Ming
-
- 'By investing in six large container ships,
dimensions -- explained the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd,
Rolf Habben Jansen - we will be able not only to reduce the costs for
slots and to improve our competitiveness in trades
Europe-Far East, but also to take a significant step forward
in the modernization of our fleet. We will also reduce
our environmental impact further."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail