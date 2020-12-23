|
- Free Wheels complaint for stranded drivers
in the United Kingdom in the total disinterest of the Italian Government
-
- Franchini: Minister De Micheli's commercials squeal in
dramatic way with the pictures that colleagues are sending us
-
- Free Wheels - The Trucking Service reports that numerous
hauliers are stuck in the UK in total
disinterest of the Italian Government, which is a consequence of the
temporary ban on trade between the UK and France at
cause of the discovery on English territory of a variant more
contagious coronavirus. "Hauliers stuck in
England and forced for days to be prisoners in their
same trucks with interminable rows waiting for boarding -- he
explained the spokeswoman of the association, Cinzia Franchini - is
yet another demonstration of the state of abandonment in which the government
has relegated our category.'
-
- Referring to the thanks addressed on Friday by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
logistics and transport because, even in the most
covid-19 pandemic, has never stopped,
Franchini noted that "Minister De Micheli's commercials
complete with ritual compliments to the road hauliers screeching in
dramatic way with the pictures that colleagues are sending us
the United Kingdom.'
-
- "In particular- said Franchini - from the parking lot
of Manston International airport we are arriving at this very moment
testimonies of Marche hauliers waiting from Monday
to be able to return to Italy. France because of the variant
British Covid has in fact closed its borders and only last night it was
arrived at a turning point with the possibility of embarking only
after buffer. But none of this has been communicated
so far to road hauliers in line, forced to live by three
days in inhumane conditions, with dilapidated baths and meals
delivered by volunteers. Continuing to guard their means,
investments of a whole working life, without any
news if not by message from friends in Italy".
-
- "The need to limit the diffusion of the new variant
covid - continued Franchini - is obviously
understandable, but it is not acceptable to force those who work to
stay armored for 50 or 60 hours on your vehicle. No shouting
alarm - pointed out the spokeswoman of Free Wheels - is
arrived from the Italian Government which, although it has rightly
worried about the situation of countrymen stuck at the airport
ensuring special flights and returns for residents. A silence
deafening especially when compared to the rhetoric of advertising
also broadcast on rai networks. We therefore ask Minister De
Micheli to intervene in a timely manner to allow these
drivers to return home at least at Christmas.'
