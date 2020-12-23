



December 23, 2020

Franchini: Minister De Micheli's commercials squeal in dramatic way with the pictures that colleagues are sending us

Free Wheels - The Trucking Service reports that numerous hauliers are stuck in the UK in total disinterest of the Italian Government, which is a consequence of the temporary ban on trade between the UK and France at cause of the discovery on English territory of a variant more contagious coronavirus. "Hauliers stuck in England and forced for days to be prisoners in their same trucks with interminable rows waiting for boarding -- he explained the spokeswoman of the association, Cinzia Franchini - is yet another demonstration of the state of abandonment in which the government has relegated our category.'

Referring to the thanks addressed on Friday by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport logistics and transport because, even in the most covid-19 pandemic, has never stopped, Franchini noted that "Minister De Micheli's commercials complete with ritual compliments to the road hauliers screeching in dramatic way with the pictures that colleagues are sending us the United Kingdom.'

"In particular- said Franchini - from the parking lot of Manston International airport we are arriving at this very moment testimonies of Marche hauliers waiting from Monday to be able to return to Italy. France because of the variant British Covid has in fact closed its borders and only last night it was arrived at a turning point with the possibility of embarking only after buffer. But none of this has been communicated so far to road hauliers in line, forced to live by three days in inhumane conditions, with dilapidated baths and meals delivered by volunteers. Continuing to guard their means, investments of a whole working life, without any news if not by message from friends in Italy".

"The need to limit the diffusion of the new variant covid - continued Franchini - is obviously understandable, but it is not acceptable to force those who work to stay armored for 50 or 60 hours on your vehicle. No shouting alarm - pointed out the spokeswoman of Free Wheels - is arrived from the Italian Government which, although it has rightly worried about the situation of countrymen stuck at the airport ensuring special flights and returns for residents. A silence deafening especially when compared to the rhetoric of advertising also broadcast on rai networks. We therefore ask Minister De Micheli to intervene in a timely manner to allow these drivers to return home at least at Christmas.'









