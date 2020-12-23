|
December 23, 2020
- Fincantieri completes the acquisition of INSO and SOF
-
- Bono: investment in a sector where developments are expected
very significant, imposed by the pandemic
-
- The Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri, through its
subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure, has finalized
the acquisition of the main branch of the company that is part of INSO -
Systems for Social Infrastructure, including the subsidiary
SOF, formerly part of the Condotte group, in administration
extraordinary since 2018, conseasing a newco, Fincantieri
Social Infrastructure, 90% owned by Fincantieri
infrastructure and 10% by Sviluppo Imprese Centro Italia, in
representation of the Tuscany Region.
-
- INSO, founded in the 1960s and part of the Condotte group
since 2012, has specialized in the development of
construction and supply of technologies in the health sectors,
industry and the service sector.
- Fincantieri specified that with this transaction it consolidates
its presence in the field of infrastructure, leading to
a long-undertaken path, integrating the skills of the
group in the field of steel processing and
management of a complex supply chain such as that of construction
Naval. In addition, this operation brings to Fincantieri a
billion orders, a significant and international workload,
thanks to important orders in Italy and abroad.
-
- "We are satisfied - underlined the administrator
fincantieri delegate, Giuseppe Bono - to have recovered for the
inso with its subsidiary SOF, a company of
excellence that has reaped successes all over the world, but which
risked paying for the difficulties of the Condotte group,
investing, however, in a sector where developments are expected
imposed by the pandemic. With this operation
we will further strengthen our leadership and
skills by entering not only into the construction segment of
hospitals, but also in the management of the same and in the provision of
biomedical equipment.'
