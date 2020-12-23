



December 23, 2020

Bono: investment in a sector where developments are expected very significant, imposed by the pandemic

The Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure, has finalized the acquisition of the main branch of the company that is part of INSO - Systems for Social Infrastructure, including the subsidiary SOF, formerly part of the Condotte group, in administration extraordinary since 2018, conseasing a newco, Fincantieri Social Infrastructure, 90% owned by Fincantieri infrastructure and 10% by Sviluppo Imprese Centro Italia, in representation of the Tuscany Region.

INSO, founded in the 1960s and part of the Condotte group since 2012, has specialized in the development of construction and supply of technologies in the health sectors, industry and the service sector.

Fincantieri specified that with this transaction it consolidates its presence in the field of infrastructure, leading to a long-undertaken path, integrating the skills of the group in the field of steel processing and management of a complex supply chain such as that of construction Naval. In addition, this operation brings to Fincantieri a billion orders, a significant and international workload, thanks to important orders in Italy and abroad.

"We are satisfied - underlined the administrator fincantieri delegate, Giuseppe Bono - to have recovered for the inso with its subsidiary SOF, a company of excellence that has reaped successes all over the world, but which risked paying for the difficulties of the Condotte group, investing, however, in a sector where developments are expected imposed by the pandemic. With this operation we will further strengthen our leadership and skills by entering not only into the construction segment of hospitals, but also in the management of the same and in the provision of biomedical equipment.'







