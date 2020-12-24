|
|
|
|
December 24, 2020
|
|
- Awarded the works for the expansion of the Airport of
Genoa
-
- The total expenditure for the construction of the project will be
of about 20 million euros
-
- Today the board of directors of Genoa Spa Airport
gave the green light to the allocation of work for enlargement
and the modernization of the passenger terminal of the "Cristoforo
Colombo", the airport of the Ligurian capital. The
the successful tenderer is the temporary association of
between the INTEGRA Consortium and CEISIS. Both companies
performers (the .M.C C.M.C.I. and CEISIS) are Genoese. The
designers in charge are STEAM, VMV Engineering and Studio Gnudi
(also the latter based in Genoa).
-
- The airport company specified that the decision was
came in the wake of the approval of the regional budget that
provides for a funding of five million euros for the
redevelopment of the airport. The assignment of the works is
the last formal step in the process of approving the work,
after last August ENAC, the National Aviation Authority
civil, had approved the final project and after the
publication of the notice of invitation to tender a few days later.
-
- Within the next few weeks the formalization will take place
contract, which will allow the finalisation of the
of the project and the subsequent opening of the construction site. In recent months
the preparatory work had already been completed, with the
preparing the area that will host the new block
of the airport. Work on the extension and modernisation of the
terminals will then be able to start in 2021, as
time schedule.
-
- The total expenditure for the construction of the project will be
of around EUR 20 million, before the tender rebates. By
these, 11.3 million will be allocated by the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea within the framework of the
Overtime of Urgent investment for recovery and development
port and related accessibility infrastructure and
for the airport's intermodal connection. Liguria Region has
additional €5 million, which are included in the
budget approved yesterday, which will make it possible to cover the
the investment expenses provided for in the business plan and not to
to differ, as a result of the negative repercussions of the pandemic, the
development programmes already under way.
-
- "It is precisely at this difficult time, " remarked the
President of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio
Signorini -- proves once more the strength and
the effectiveness of the Genoa model in which all the institutions
work together to achieve decisive results for the future of
city and Liguria. Economic sustainability
of the work, endangered by Covid, has been ensured
from the Region. Genoa will have the new airport on time
the planned.'
|
