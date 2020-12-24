



December 24, 2020

The total expenditure for the construction of the project will be of about 20 million euros

Today the board of directors of Genoa Spa Airport gave the green light to the allocation of work for enlargement and the modernization of the passenger terminal of the "Cristoforo Colombo", the airport of the Ligurian capital. The the successful tenderer is the temporary association of between the INTEGRA Consortium and CEISIS. Both companies performers (the .M.C C.M.C.I. and CEISIS) are Genoese. The designers in charge are STEAM, VMV Engineering and Studio Gnudi (also the latter based in Genoa).

The airport company specified that the decision was came in the wake of the approval of the regional budget that provides for a funding of five million euros for the redevelopment of the airport. The assignment of the works is the last formal step in the process of approving the work, after last August ENAC, the National Aviation Authority civil, had approved the final project and after the publication of the notice of invitation to tender a few days later.

Within the next few weeks the formalization will take place contract, which will allow the finalisation of the of the project and the subsequent opening of the construction site. In recent months the preparatory work had already been completed, with the preparing the area that will host the new block of the airport. Work on the extension and modernisation of the terminals will then be able to start in 2021, as time schedule.

The total expenditure for the construction of the project will be of around EUR 20 million, before the tender rebates. By these, 11.3 million will be allocated by the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea within the framework of the Overtime of Urgent investment for recovery and development port and related accessibility infrastructure and for the airport's intermodal connection. Liguria Region has additional €5 million, which are included in the budget approved yesterday, which will make it possible to cover the the investment expenses provided for in the business plan and not to to differ, as a result of the negative repercussions of the pandemic, the development programmes already under way.

"It is precisely at this difficult time, " remarked the President of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini -- proves once more the strength and the effectiveness of the Genoa model in which all the institutions work together to achieve decisive results for the future of city and Liguria. Economic sustainability of the work, endangered by Covid, has been ensured from the Region. Genoa will have the new airport on time the planned.'







