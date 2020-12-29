



December 29, 2020

The terminal company is active in the ports of Monfalcone and Livorno

The F2i sgr infrastructure fund has announced the initials agreement with VEI Log to acquire MarterNeri, a company terminal terminal worker active in the ports of Monfalcone and Livorno in the dried bulk products (iron and steel products, cereals, cellulose, fertilizers, special industrial modules and other goods), port ports - highlighted F2i - in addition to those in ports of Mestre, Chioggia and Carrara already in the fund's portfolio ( of the 31st May 2019).

F2i specified that the acquisition, the refinement of which remains conditional on the authorisations of the competent authorities, will be carried out through F2i Holding Port (FHP), wholly owned by the Third F2i Fund and the Fund F2i-ANIA. MarterNeri's activities will be integrated with those already carried out by FHP in the four carrara terminals, Marghera and Chioggia, acquired in 2019.

F2i pointed out that the consolidation in FHP was born the first italian port operator in the bulk sector, active in the in the Upper Adriatic and the Tyrrhenian Sea with over seven million goods moved annually, seven terminals under management, 200 means of lifting and handling, warehouses and Interconnection.

Recalling that its industrial design also concerns the ground logistics by rail transport, a sector in which the acquisition of CFI has recently been carried out (Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana), the largest independent national operator ( of the 21st April 2020), F2i has announced that in the coming months its industrial plan may be further expanded.

'The port logistics sector of bulk goods- took over the CEO of F2i Sgr, Renato Ravanelli - is strategic for the Italian economy but is managed in fragmented way and lacks integration with ground logistics. Over the last year we have seen the great interest to be foreign, European and non-European institutions and operators european ports, to national ports. The new geography of trade and the geophysical evolution of transport are in fact leading to a increasing centrality of the Italian coasts. F2i responds to these developments with an Italian project aimed at the birth of a integrated operator with rail transport, capable of serving the needs of national and international customers in a professional and, as an independent operator, in a manner that is not discriminatory.'







