



December 29, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow in Genoa a conference on the recovery strategy of the Porto

It was organized by the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea

Tomorrow at 15.00 at the "Terrazza Colombo" in Genoa will hold a conference entitled "GENOA 2021. The year that will change the face of the port and the city" which was organized by the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea in order to illustrate the extraordinary programme for the recovery of the port of Genoa approved a few months after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. To follow live streaming the conference is required registration at the link https://bit.ly/ModelloGenova.



Program

3:00 p.m. Greetings and opening of works

Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa

Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region 3:15 p.m. FOCUS // THE GENOA MODEL

Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of AdSP Ligurian Sea

Marco Rettighieri, Head implementation of the Extraordinary Programme 3:40 p.m. ROUND TABLE // INTEGRATION BETWEEN URBAN FABRIC AND PORT REALITY:

Analysis of critical issues and development opportunities

Stefano Boeri, Stefano Boeri Architects

Beppe Costa, Terminal President Operators Confindustria Genova

Vincenzo Macello, Head of Management RFI investments

Guido Barbazza, Honorary President Spring Foundation DEBATE // Modera: Matteo Cantile, Journalist







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail