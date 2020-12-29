ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 29, 2020

Tomorrow in Genoa a conference on the recovery strategy of the Porto

It was organized by the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea

Tomorrow at 15.00 at the "Terrazza Colombo" in Genoa will hold a conference entitled "GENOA 2021. The year that will change the face of the port and the city" which was organized by the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea in order to illustrate the extraordinary programme for the recovery of the port of Genoa approved a few months after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. To follow live streaming the conference is required registration at the link https://bit.ly/ModelloGenova.


Program

3:00 p.m.

Greetings and opening of works


Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa


Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region

3:15 p.m.

FOCUS // THE GENOA MODEL


Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of AdSP Ligurian Sea


Marco Rettighieri, Head implementation of the Extraordinary Programme

3:40 p.m.

ROUND TABLE // INTEGRATION BETWEEN URBAN FABRIC AND PORT REALITY:
Analysis of critical issues and development opportunities


Stefano Boeri, Stefano Boeri Architects


Beppe Costa, Terminal President Operators Confindustria Genova


Vincenzo Macello, Head of Management RFI investments


Guido Barbazza, Honorary President Spring Foundation

DEBATE // Modera: Matteo Cantile, Journalist




