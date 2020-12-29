|
3:00 p.m.
Greetings and opening of works
Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
3:15 p.m.
FOCUS // THE GENOA MODEL
|
Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of AdSP
Ligurian Sea
Marco Rettighieri, Head
implementation of the Extraordinary Programme
3:40 p.m.
ROUND TABLE // INTEGRATION BETWEEN
URBAN FABRIC AND PORT REALITY:
Analysis of
critical issues and development opportunities
|
Stefano Boeri, Stefano Boeri Architects
|
Beppe Costa, Terminal President
Operators Confindustria Genova
|
Vincenzo Macello, Head of Management
RFI investments
|
Guido Barbazza, Honorary President
Spring Foundation
DEBATE // Modera: Matteo Cantile,
Journalist