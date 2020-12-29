



December 29, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Confitarma's appreciation for the return to Italy of the of the two Italian ships stranded in China

Mattioli: formal recognition of seafarers is urgently needed as key workers

The President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, enthusiastically welcomed the news of the next return to Italy of the seafarers on board the two italian ships stopped since last June off the Chinese port of Huanghua because of the trade dispute between China and Australia, which prevent the loading of the cargo from landing, and also for the restrictions related to the pandemic.

Mattioli expressed great appreciation for the delicate and complex diplomatic action carried out by the Ministry of Foreign affairs and international cooperation together embassy of Italy in Beijing and with the coordination of the 6 Department of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto - Coast Guard. "At the end of a truly very difficult - said Mattioli - this news is the most beautiful gift not only for the families of seafarers, who they will be able to embrace the dear loto, but also for all the armament italian and, in particular, for Confitarma that in all these months has always worked in synergy with the companies concerned and all the competent authorities for the best solution of the the affair.'

"We hope - added the President of Confitarma - that a rapid solution should also be found as soon as possible to the other seafarers still blocked due to the restrictions imposed by governments to deal with the pandemic. I repeat, in the urgency of formal recognition of seafarers as key workers by allowing them a priority corridor both for vaccinations both for the necessary logistics in order to ensure on-board rotations.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail