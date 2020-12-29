|
December 29, 2020
- Confitarma's appreciation for the return to Italy of the
of the two Italian ships stranded in China
- Mattioli: formal recognition of seafarers is urgently needed
as key workers
- The President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, enthusiastically welcomed the news
of the next return to Italy of the seafarers on board the two
italian ships stopped since last June off the Chinese port of
Huanghua because of the trade dispute between China and Australia, which
prevent the loading of the cargo from landing, and also for the restrictions related to the
pandemic.
- Mattioli expressed great appreciation for the delicate and
complex diplomatic action carried out by the Ministry of
Foreign affairs and international cooperation together
embassy of Italy in Beijing and with the coordination of the 6
Department of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto -
Coast Guard. "At the end of a truly
very difficult - said Mattioli - this news is the
most beautiful gift not only for the families of seafarers, who
they will be able to embrace the dear loto, but also for all the armament
italian and, in particular, for Confitarma that in all these months
has always worked in synergy with the companies concerned and
all the competent authorities for the best solution of the
the affair.'
- "We hope - added the President of Confitarma -
that a rapid solution should also be found as soon as possible to
the other seafarers still blocked due to the restrictions
imposed by governments to deal with the pandemic. I repeat, in
the urgency of formal recognition of seafarers as
key workers by allowing them a priority corridor both for
vaccinations both for the necessary logistics in order to ensure
on-board rotations.'
