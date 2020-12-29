



December 29, 2020

Original news In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna down by -23.4%

In the first eleven months of 2020, 20.3 million tonnes (-16.7%)

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -23.4% to 1.78 million tonnes compared to to 2.32 million tonnes in November 2019, of which 1.45 million tonnes tonnes on landing (-27.5%) and 331,000 tons at boarding (+1.2%). In the liquid bulk sector, the total was 368,000 tons (+13.4%), of which 197,000 tons oil products (+11.2%), 117,000 tons of food, feed and oilseeds (+145.6%), 52,000 tons of chemicals (-45.4%) and 2,000 tons of fertilizers (-54.6%). The in dry bulk stood at 738,000 tons (-33.1%). In segment of miscellaneous goods containerised cargoes decreased -1.0% to 187,000 tons and more accentuated is was the decline in conventional goods that amounted to 335,000 tonnes (-41.1%), while rolling stock grew by +9.4% at 150,000 tons.

In the first eleven months of 2020, total traffic 20.32 million tonnes, with a decrease of -16.7% on the corresponding period of last year. In the field of liquid loads fell by -10.1% to 3.81 million tonnes and solid ones recorded a contraction in the -17.9% to 8.57 million tonnes. Goods 4.54 million tonnes (-24.3%), the containerised goods 1.97 million tonnes (-11.1%) with a handling of containers equal to 180,000 teu (-10.6%) and the rolling stock loads 1.42 million tonnes (-5.5%).











