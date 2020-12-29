|
December 29, 2020
- In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
down by -23.4%
- In the first eleven months of 2020, 20.3
million tonnes (-16.7%)
- Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
decreased by -23.4% to 1.78 million tonnes compared to
to 2.32 million tonnes in November 2019, of which 1.45 million tonnes
tonnes on landing (-27.5%) and 331,000 tons at boarding
(+1.2%). In the liquid bulk sector, the total was
368,000 tons (+13.4%), of which 197,000 tons
- oil products (+11.2%), 117,000 tons of
food, feed and oilseeds (+145.6%), 52,000 tons of
chemicals (-45.4%) and 2,000 tons of fertilizers (-54.6%). The
in dry bulk stood at 738,000 tons (-33.1%). In
segment of miscellaneous goods containerised cargoes decreased
-1.0% to 187,000 tons and more accentuated is
was the decline in conventional goods that amounted to 335,000
tonnes (-41.1%), while rolling stock grew by +9.4% at
150,000 tons.
- In the first eleven months of 2020, total traffic
20.32 million tonnes, with a decrease of -16.7%
on the corresponding period of last year. In the field of
liquid loads fell by -10.1% to 3.81 million
tonnes and solid ones recorded a contraction in the
-17.9% to 8.57 million tonnes. Goods
4.54 million tonnes (-24.3%), the
containerised goods 1.97 million tonnes (-11.1%) with a
handling of containers equal to 180,000 teu (-10.6%) and the
rolling stock loads 1.42 million tonnes (-5.5%).
