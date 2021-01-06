



January 4, 2021

Original news Shanghai is the world's first container port for the eleventh consecutive year

In 2020, the Chinese airport moved 43.5 million teu (+0.5%)

In 2020, for the eleventh consecutive year, Shanghai ranked first in the ranking of world ports for volume of containerized traffic moveded. Today Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG), the company that operates all chinese port terminals that move containers, has in fact made it known that last year the traffic total amounted to a record 43.5 million with an increase of +0.5% compared to 43.3 million teu moved in 2019.









