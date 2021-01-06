|
January 4, 2021
- Shanghai is the world's first container port for
the eleventh consecutive year
- In 2020, the Chinese airport moved 43.5 million teu
(+0.5%)
- In 2020, for the eleventh consecutive year, Shanghai
ranked first in the ranking of world ports for
volume of containerized traffic moveded. Today Shanghai
International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG), the company that
operates all chinese port terminals that move
containers, has in fact made it known that last year the traffic
total amounted to a record 43.5 million
with an increase of +0.5% compared to 43.3 million teu
moved in 2019.
