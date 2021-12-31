



January 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Sanilog, extended to December 31, 2021 the free package of extraordinary Covid-19 performance

Extraordinary measures are guaranteed through the insurance company UniSalute

Sanilog, the supplementary health care fund for of the employees of the companies that apply the collective agreement logistics, freight transport and shipping, has extended until next December 31st the free package of extraordinary Covid-19 performance for its members. The measures guaranteed through UniSalute, the company insurance fund that provides benefits of a (health and care), include the allowance daily hospitalization in case of covid-19 positivity, post-hospitalary diary following intensive care, the home insulation, serological testing and, in case, the subsequent swabs until the recovery has occurred.









