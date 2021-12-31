|
January 7, 2021
- Sanilog, extended to December 31, 2021 the free package
of extraordinary Covid-19 performance
- Extraordinary measures are guaranteed through the
insurance company UniSalute
- Sanilog, the supplementary health care fund for
of the employees of the companies that apply the collective agreement
logistics, freight transport and shipping, has
extended until next December 31st the free package of
extraordinary Covid-19 performance for its members. The measures
guaranteed through UniSalute, the company
insurance fund that provides benefits of a
(health and care), include the allowance
daily hospitalization in case of covid-19 positivity,
post-hospitalary diary following intensive care, the
home insulation, serological testing and, in case,
the subsequent swabs until the recovery has occurred.