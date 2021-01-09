



January 7, 2021

Original news CLIA reminds the Italian authorities that that of the cruises is one of the sectors that best responded to the health crisis

The association points out that so far cruise ships have ensured the transport of over 60,000 tourists safely

Taking note of the latest decree law issued by the extending the existing restrictions to contain the covid-19 pandemic beyond the initially scheduled date of 6 January, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) held to highlight that since the beginning of the health crisis the cruise industry has demonstrated the ability to react, thanks to the rigorous health protocol adopted since August, ensuring the transport of over 60,000 tourists in security, tourists -- pointed out the association -- who are in fact have been inserted into a protection bubble even at safeguarding local communities and without representing no economic or organizational weight for the health facilities on the ground.

"Today they are the same communities, territories and ports- pointed out the CLIA in a note -- that they were able to benefit cruise tourism until the Christmas break to hope that get back in motion as soon as possible the virtuous flywheel of a sector that, in Italy alone, generates an annual turnover of 14 billion, securing around 120,000 jobs (including direct and indirect) and salaries of €3.9 billion. The same wishes - specified the association - are shared by the crews of ships, including many thousands of Italian seafarers, returned on board between Christmas and New Year to observe the period of quarantine necessary to resume sailing, as originally expected immediately after the Epiphany, together with the cruise lines who have supported significant investments to arm ships and keep them ready for the restart."

'The Protocol adopted in Italy by vessels to be cruise - pointed out the CLIA - required considerable investments by companies, both for the development and for its implementation on board and on the ground. It represents, moreover, a unique case in the world, in the cruise industry as in that of tourism and hospitality in general. Developed together with the Italian, national and local authorities, the protocol takes into account the inputs of the best virologists, internationally renowned doctors and experts, clinical institutes and specialized universities, and showed the extraordinary italy's ability to prepare innovative solutions."

'Among the measures provided for in the Protocol, which so far has not other sector in Italy nor in the world has it equalled for complexity and completeness -- he also recalled the association -- there are universal health screening of guests and crew members before boarding with tampons Covid-19 (antigen and PCR if necessary, even during the cruise) in addition to temperature control, the compilation of a health questionnaire, sanitization and cleaning procedures environments with the use of disinfectant products of the hospital, the enhancement of medical services on board, a plan emergency response that can be implemented in close cooperation with the competent land in the event of even one case suspicion on board, state-of-the-art technology for contact tracing of all persons on board ships.'

"To this is added - finally underlined the CLIA - that cruise cruciers are able to safely reach the ports of embarkation also coming from regions other than those of the port of embarkation, using both own means and transport organized by the company, which are also therefore subject to the provided for in the Protocol.'







