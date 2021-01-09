|
|
|
|
January 7, 2021
|
|
- CLIA reminds the Italian authorities that that of the
cruises is one of the sectors that best responded to the
health crisis
-
- The association points out that so far cruise ships
have ensured the transport of over 60,000 tourists safely
-
- Taking note of the latest decree law issued by the
extending the existing restrictions to contain the
covid-19 pandemic beyond the initially scheduled date of 6
January, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) held
to highlight that since the beginning of the health crisis the
cruise industry has demonstrated the ability to react,
thanks to the rigorous health protocol adopted since August,
ensuring the transport of over 60,000 tourists in
security, tourists -- pointed out the association -- who are in fact
have been inserted into a protection bubble even at
safeguarding local communities and without representing
no economic or organizational weight for the
health facilities on the ground.
-
- "Today they are the same communities, territories and ports-
pointed out the CLIA in a note -- that they were able to benefit
cruise tourism until the Christmas break to hope that
get back in motion as soon as possible the virtuous flywheel of a
sector that, in Italy alone, generates an annual turnover of 14
billion, securing around 120,000 jobs (including
direct and indirect) and salaries of €3.9 billion. The same
wishes - specified the association - are shared by the
crews of ships, including many thousands of Italian seafarers,
returned on board between Christmas and New Year to observe the period of
quarantine necessary to resume sailing, as originally
expected immediately after the Epiphany, together with the cruise lines
who have supported significant investments to arm ships and
keep them ready for the restart."
-
- 'The Protocol adopted in Italy by vessels to be
cruise - pointed out the CLIA - required considerable
investments by companies, both for the development and
for its implementation on board and on the ground. It represents,
moreover, a unique case in the world, in the cruise industry as in
that of tourism and hospitality in general. Developed
together with the Italian, national and local authorities, the
protocol takes into account the inputs of the best virologists,
internationally renowned doctors and experts, clinical institutes and
specialized universities, and showed the extraordinary
italy's ability to prepare innovative solutions."
-
- 'Among the measures provided for in the Protocol, which so far has not
other sector in Italy nor in the world has it equalled for
complexity and completeness -- he also recalled
the association -- there are universal health screening of
guests and crew members before boarding with tampons
Covid-19 (antigen and PCR if necessary, even during the cruise)
in addition to temperature control, the compilation of a
health questionnaire, sanitization and cleaning procedures
environments with the use of disinfectant products of the
hospital, the enhancement of medical services on board, a plan
emergency response that can be implemented in close cooperation with the
competent land in the event of even one case
suspicion on board, state-of-the-art technology for contact
tracing of all persons on board ships.'
-
- "To this is added - finally underlined the CLIA -
that cruise cruciers are able to safely reach the
ports of embarkation also coming from regions other than those of the
port of embarkation, using both own means and transport
organized by the company, which are also therefore subject to the
provided for in the Protocol.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail