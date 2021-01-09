|
January 8, 2021
- Exponential growth in Evergreen's revenues in the second
semester of 2020
-
- In the whole year they amounted to a record value of about 7.4
billion US dollars (+9.0%)
-
- In 2020 the revenues of the containerized shipping company
Evergreen Marine Corporation in Taipei recorded a strong
increase thanks to the exponential growth of turnover
occurred in the second half of the year which is
followed by eight consecutive months of decline. Overall last year
the company's revenues amounted to a record share of
Taiwan's $207.3 billion (US$7.4 billion),
up +9.0% from $190.2 billion
Taiwan in 2019.
-
- 2020 was closed with the new revenue record
monthly figures totaled by Evergreen, a historical peak that has been
marked in December with 24.6 billion Taiwan dollars
and an increase of +58.8% on December 2019.
-
- While revenues had fallen by 2020 in the first half of 2020,
-5.9%, in the second half of the year they increased
by +23.2% to 119.9 billion Taiwan dollars
compared to 97.4 billion in the first six months of 2019.
-
- In the last quarter of last year alone, revenues were
taiwan's $64.6 billion, an increase of +35.7%
october-december 2019.
|
