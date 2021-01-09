



January 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Exponential growth in Evergreen's revenues in the second semester of 2020

In the whole year they amounted to a record value of about 7.4 billion US dollars (+9.0%)

In 2020 the revenues of the containerized shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation in Taipei recorded a strong increase thanks to the exponential growth of turnover occurred in the second half of the year which is followed by eight consecutive months of decline. Overall last year the company's revenues amounted to a record share of Taiwan's $207.3 billion (US$7.4 billion), up +9.0% from $190.2 billion Taiwan in 2019.

2020 was closed with the new revenue record monthly figures totaled by Evergreen, a historical peak that has been marked in December with 24.6 billion Taiwan dollars and an increase of +58.8% on December 2019.

While revenues had fallen by 2020 in the first half of 2020, -5.9%, in the second half of the year they increased by +23.2% to 119.9 billion Taiwan dollars compared to 97.4 billion in the first six months of 2019.

In the last quarter of last year alone, revenues were taiwan's $64.6 billion, an increase of +35.7% october-december 2019.









