January 8, 2021
- Assarmatori, a fatal error the deletion in the PNRR of the
investments for fleet renewal
- Messina: it is necessary not to cancel the Marshall Plan
for Italian shipping
- Assarmatori does not like the latest draft of the Plan at all
National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) from which - denounced
the shipowners' association -- was totally deleted
public investment of two billion euros to renew the
fleets of ships used in short and long sea links
ray, investment -- he recriminated Assarmatori -- who already
in the previous document had been reduced to 670 million to
in the face of an enlargement of the audience of beneficiaries to ships to be
cruise and 60 vehicles of the Captaincies of Porto.
- The President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, underlined
that it is "a fatal mistake because it is
wasted a historic opportunity to renew the Italian fleet of
ferries, to make it effective and efficient with respect to the
the need to revive the national economy, and to make it a
diamond in the context of the new environmental sustainability
making the Italian fleet increasingly compatible with the
new European standards that anticipate emission limits by 2030
originally planned for much further deadlines.'
- Messina appealed to the government "to
what has rightly been called a Marshall Plan for
Italian shipping is not zeroed, nullifying the possibilities
to revitalise the maritime transport sector which, despite the
has been hard hit by the crisis resulting from the pandemic from
Covid, however, continues to guarantee services and employment
of seafarers.'
- "It is necessary - asked Stefano Messina -
return to the original PNRR facility, with the support of
private investment, both for the short and long haul
(€500 million for the first segment and €1.5 billion for the
second), figures that would make it possible to leverage with investments
shipowners, the support of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the
banking system, so as to start the construction of dozens of
units for an overall investment that could exceed
seven billion euros largely involving shipbuilding
national law and the local related sector.'
- 'Pnrr- concluded the President of Assarmatori - is
in fact, an unmissable opportunity also to relaunch this sector
with its induced and its specialized occupation that to date has
a great need for orders for the availability of his
skills and tradition."
