



January 8, 2021

Messina: it is necessary not to cancel the Marshall Plan for Italian shipping

Assarmatori does not like the latest draft of the Plan at all National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) from which - denounced the shipowners' association -- was totally deleted public investment of two billion euros to renew the fleets of ships used in short and long sea links ray, investment -- he recriminated Assarmatori -- who already in the previous document had been reduced to 670 million to in the face of an enlargement of the audience of beneficiaries to ships to be cruise and 60 vehicles of the Captaincies of Porto.

The President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, underlined that it is "a fatal mistake because it is wasted a historic opportunity to renew the Italian fleet of ferries, to make it effective and efficient with respect to the the need to revive the national economy, and to make it a diamond in the context of the new environmental sustainability making the Italian fleet increasingly compatible with the new European standards that anticipate emission limits by 2030 originally planned for much further deadlines.'

Messina appealed to the government "to what has rightly been called a Marshall Plan for Italian shipping is not zeroed, nullifying the possibilities to revitalise the maritime transport sector which, despite the has been hard hit by the crisis resulting from the pandemic from Covid, however, continues to guarantee services and employment of seafarers.'

"It is necessary - asked Stefano Messina - return to the original PNRR facility, with the support of private investment, both for the short and long haul (€500 million for the first segment and €1.5 billion for the second), figures that would make it possible to leverage with investments shipowners, the support of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the banking system, so as to start the construction of dozens of units for an overall investment that could exceed seven billion euros largely involving shipbuilding national law and the local related sector.'

'Pnrr- concluded the President of Assarmatori - is in fact, an unmissable opportunity also to relaunch this sector with its induced and its specialized occupation that to date has a great need for orders for the availability of his skills and tradition."







