



January 11, 2021

The National Association of Port Companies (ANCIP) has applauded the government's intention, anticipated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, to proceed appeal, before the Court of Justice of the European Union decision of the EU Commission on the 4 December, aimed at requiring Italy to abolish the exemptions from corporate tax benefiting the Italian dockworkers ( of the 4th December 2020).

In a note, ANCIP recalled that it had always fought in defence of advertising in Italian ports, "because - explained the association - we consider them the strategic asset most important of our nation. We have also done so replacing us with those institutions and associations that would have had to and could do much more in the interlocution European. In fact, let us remember that, in unsospecting times, one of our delegation, in November 2019, went to Brussels to share our comments on a decision that we thought, and we still believe, dangerous for the future legal framework port system authorities' ( of the 18th and 21 November 2019). "For us - continues the note - Law No. 84/94 must be defended at all costs, especially by characters politicians and power lobbies who would like to take advantage of this decision to distort the legal framework of ads to to arrive at the much-desired privatisation of the Ports.'

Calling the exhortation 'extremely important' revolted by Matteo Bianchi, national head of the Economy of the Sea of the Democratic Party, at the port cluster italian company to stand shoulder to shoulder with the initiative announced by Minister De Micheli, the National Association of Port Companies pointed out that "surely, as ANCIP, we will not be able to intervene adiuvandum in the proceedings legal but we will certainly be at the forefront of defending our the world.'

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti also expressed appreciation for the decision announced by the Minister: "finally," the trade unions stressed, " a clear and clear position as we had already hoped for when the European Commission had threatened the infringement order against Italy on the port system authorities.' Pointing out that the European Commission's ruling on State aid to Italian ports 'would in fact distort the the legal framework of our AdSPs, directing it towards the configuration of a public undertaking or a public body financial sector', Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti took over that "recourse to the European Court is a point of political action that the entire port cluster must take start in support of the obvious differences between our authorities and those of other European countries. Our model - they have reiterated - it must be defended all together and clearly supported and determination.'

'The role currently played by these public bodies, non-economic special order, as defined law 84/94 regulating the market for port operations - observed the three unions -- is to administer the areas state-owned and promote our stopovers, going so in fact to perform a service of general interest and certainly not distorting the market. It is therefore essential to preserve this legal framework precisely in order to preserve the "good public" and free competition with the rules outlined port legislation.'

"Our country's position announced by the Minister De Micheli - concluded Filt, Fit and Uilt - collects our solicitation on a story that you're dragging from time and that would imply a disruption of our order distorting the role of adsp third parties, to the detriment of competition and therefore of workers' protections.'







