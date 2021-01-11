|
January 11, 2021
- ANCIP, Filt, Fit and Uilt welcome the decision to submit
appeal to the EU Court on the taxation of port authorities
-
- For us - underlines the National Association of Companies
Port Companies - Law No. 84/94 must be defended to all
Costs
-
- The National Association of Port Companies (ANCIP) has
applauded the government's intention, anticipated by the Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, to proceed
appeal, before the Court of Justice of the European Union
decision of the EU Commission on the
4 December, aimed at requiring Italy to abolish the
exemptions from corporate tax benefiting the
Italian dockworkers
(
of the 4th
December 2020).
-
- In a note, ANCIP recalled that it had always fought in
defence of advertising in Italian ports, "because
- explained the association - we consider them the strategic asset
most important of our nation. We have also done so
replacing us with those institutions and associations that would have
had to and could do much more in the interlocution
European. In fact, let us remember that, in unsospecting times, one of our
delegation, in November 2019, went to Brussels to
share our comments on a decision that we thought,
and we still believe, dangerous for the future legal framework
port system authorities'
(
of the 18th
and 21
November 2019). "For us - continues the note - Law No. 84/94
must be defended at all costs, especially by characters
politicians and power lobbies who would like to take advantage of this
decision to distort the legal framework of ads to
to arrive at the much-desired privatisation of the
Ports.'
-
- Calling the exhortation 'extremely important'
revolted by Matteo Bianchi, national head of the
Economy of the Sea of the Democratic Party, at the port cluster
italian company to stand shoulder to shoulder with the initiative
announced by Minister De Micheli, the National Association of
Port Companies pointed out that "surely, as
ANCIP, we will not be able to intervene adiuvandum in the proceedings
legal but we will certainly be at the forefront of defending our
the world.'
-
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti also expressed
appreciation for the decision announced by the Minister:
"finally," the trade unions stressed, "
a clear and clear position as we had already
hoped for when the European Commission had threatened the
infringement order against Italy on the
port system authorities.'
Pointing out that the European Commission's ruling on
State aid to Italian ports 'would in fact distort the
the legal framework of our AdSPs, directing it towards the
configuration of a public undertaking or a public body
financial sector', Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti took over
that "recourse to the European Court is a point of
political action that the entire port cluster must take
start in support of the obvious differences between our authorities
and those of other European countries. Our model - they have
reiterated - it must be defended all together and clearly supported and
determination.'
-
- 'The role currently played by these public bodies,
non-economic special order, as defined
law 84/94 regulating the market for port operations -
observed the three unions -- is to administer the areas
state-owned and promote our stopovers, going so in fact
to perform a service of general interest and certainly not
distorting the market. It is therefore essential to preserve
this legal framework precisely in order to preserve the "good
public" and free competition with the rules outlined
port legislation.'
-
- "Our country's position announced by the
Minister De Micheli - concluded Filt, Fit and Uilt - collects
our solicitation on a story that you're dragging from
time and that would imply a disruption of our order
distorting the role of adsp third parties, to
the detriment of competition and therefore of workers' protections.'
