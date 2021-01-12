|
|
|
|
January 11, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the
eu ports fell by -17.0%
-
- In Italy the decline was -40.5%
-
- Eurostat has disclosed the volumes of freight traffic
moved in the second quarter of 2020 by Union ports
27, which totalled 755.1 million
million tons of loads, with a decrease of -17.0% on the
april-june of 2019. Italian ports alone have
81.8 million tonnes, with a decrease in the number of tonnes
-40.5% which turns out to be the second most negative percentage
high behind that of Malta which, with 774 thousand tons,
fell by -50.8% (a percentage that is affected by the
however, compared to the second quarter of 2019 when it was
a significant increase of +126.5% in goods
moved).
-
- In the second quarter of last year, the
significant volume of traffic has been moveded by ports
136.9 million tonnes (-10.0%). Followed by Spain
with 107.1 million tonnes (-15.7%), United Kingdom with 96.0
million tonnes (-18.1%), then Italy, Germany with 65.1
million tonnes (-15.1%), Belgium with 63.4 million tonnes
tonnes (-13.5%), France with 60.7 million tonnes
(-18.6%), Norway with 47.3 million tonnes (+2.7%), Sweden
with 42.7 million tonnes (-1.0%), Greece with 42.0 million tonnes
tonnes (-9.0%), Finland with 27.3 million tonnes
(-9.8%), Poland with 21.2 million tonnes (-15.3%), Denmark
with 20.2 million tonnes (-1.6%), Portugal with 16.8 million tonnes
tonnes (-22.6%), Lithuania with 11.7 million tonnes
(-11.3%), Ireland with 10.9 million tonnes (-12.0%) and Romania
with 10.7 million tonnes (-13.0%).
|
|