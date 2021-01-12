



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the eu ports fell by -17.0%

In Italy the decline was -40.5%

Eurostat has disclosed the volumes of freight traffic moved in the second quarter of 2020 by Union ports 27, which totalled 755.1 million million tons of loads, with a decrease of -17.0% on the april-june of 2019. Italian ports alone have 81.8 million tonnes, with a decrease in the number of tonnes -40.5% which turns out to be the second most negative percentage high behind that of Malta which, with 774 thousand tons, fell by -50.8% (a percentage that is affected by the however, compared to the second quarter of 2019 when it was a significant increase of +126.5% in goods moved).

In the second quarter of last year, the significant volume of traffic has been moveded by ports 136.9 million tonnes (-10.0%). Followed by Spain with 107.1 million tonnes (-15.7%), United Kingdom with 96.0 million tonnes (-18.1%), then Italy, Germany with 65.1 million tonnes (-15.1%), Belgium with 63.4 million tonnes tonnes (-13.5%), France with 60.7 million tonnes (-18.6%), Norway with 47.3 million tonnes (+2.7%), Sweden with 42.7 million tonnes (-1.0%), Greece with 42.0 million tonnes tonnes (-9.0%), Finland with 27.3 million tonnes (-9.8%), Poland with 21.2 million tonnes (-15.3%), Denmark with 20.2 million tonnes (-1.6%), Portugal with 16.8 million tonnes tonnes (-22.6%), Lithuania with 11.7 million tonnes (-11.3%), Ireland with 10.9 million tonnes (-12.0%) and Romania with 10.7 million tonnes (-13.0%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec