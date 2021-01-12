|
January 11, 2021
- Assiterminal, placing port workers among the
priority categories for vaccinations
- They carry out an activity - underlined the association
which is one of the "essential services"
- The Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal) has been associated with the request made in the
days from the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) to
Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for Containment and
covid-19 epidemiological emergency, so that the
port workers are included among the priority categories for
access to coronavirus vaccinations.
- Assiterminal recalled that "the entire
logistics, especially the one directly related to the
port, has uninterruptedly carried out, even in this
year, its function as a production and distribution hinge of the
for the country and its community, proving to be a
Composite "system" of companies and workers really
"resilient" despite the context (healthcare and
economic development). The whole sector - underlined the association in the
letter to Arcuri - first collaborated in the elaboration of the
security protocols by adopting all measures and processes
to protect the health of its employees and the
safety of the production processes that have guaranteed
the supply of the country and its communities
having in fact become one of the categories of "services
essential." We therefore hope - concluded Assiterminal -
that you also want to consider our appeal, certain to grasp
in our instance also those of other representatives of our
the world.'
