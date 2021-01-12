



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assiterminal, placing port workers among the priority categories for vaccinations

They carry out an activity - underlined the association which is one of the "essential services"

The Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has been associated with the request made in the days from the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) to Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for Containment and covid-19 epidemiological emergency, so that the port workers are included among the priority categories for access to coronavirus vaccinations.

Assiterminal recalled that "the entire logistics, especially the one directly related to the port, has uninterruptedly carried out, even in this year, its function as a production and distribution hinge of the for the country and its community, proving to be a Composite "system" of companies and workers really "resilient" despite the context (healthcare and economic development). The whole sector - underlined the association in the letter to Arcuri - first collaborated in the elaboration of the security protocols by adopting all measures and processes to protect the health of its employees and the safety of the production processes that have guaranteed the supply of the country and its communities having in fact become one of the categories of "services essential." We therefore hope - concluded Assiterminal - that you also want to consider our appeal, certain to grasp in our instance also those of other representatives of our the world.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail