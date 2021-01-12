



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Carnival plans to close quarter September-November with a net loss of -$2.2 billion

Planned to exit the fleet of 19 ships

The American cruise group Carnival Corporation plans to to have closed the last quarter of the annual fiscal year 2020, a period that ended last November 30th, with a net loss of -$2.2 billion compared to a net profit 423 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Announcing preliminary result for the quarter September-November last year Carnival announced that, among other measures to minimise as far as possible the impact of the crisis covid-19 on its business, the Covid-19 group now plans to reduce fleet capacity by eliminating a total of 19 ships, one more than the previous one, of which 15 have already exited the fleet, with a capacity reduction of about 13% of capacity before the downtime of the activities caused by the Pandemic. In addition to the two new ships recently taken over from the group you will only add another one in the fiscal year compared to the five ships originally planned for 2021 delivery.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec