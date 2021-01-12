|
January 11, 2021
- Carnival plans to close quarter
September-November with a net loss of -$2.2 billion
- Planned to exit the fleet of 19 ships
- The American cruise group Carnival Corporation plans to
to have closed the last quarter of the annual fiscal year
2020, a period that ended last November 30th, with a
net loss of -$2.2 billion compared to a net profit
423 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Announcing preliminary result for the quarter
September-November last year Carnival announced that, among other
measures to minimise as far as possible the impact of the crisis
covid-19 on its business, the Covid-19 group
now plans to reduce fleet capacity by eliminating
a total of 19 ships, one more than the
previous one, of which 15 have already exited the fleet, with a
capacity reduction of about 13% of capacity
before the downtime of the activities caused by the
Pandemic. In addition to the two new ships recently taken over
from the group you will only add another one in the fiscal year
compared to the five ships originally planned for 2021
delivery.
