January 11, 2021
- Increase in container traffic in the port of Koper
in the last quarter of 2020
- Total freight traffic was 4.7
million tonnes (-7.5%)
- In the last quarter of 2020, for the fifth period
consecutive quarterly report, freight traffic moveded by the
Slovenian port of Koper was down, having amounted to
to 4.67 million tonnes, -7.5% less than in the
October-December of the previous year. Traffic segment only in
growth resulted in that of containers which, after six
consecutive quarters of decline, increased by +3.5%
2.31 million tonnes of cargoes have been moveded
containerised with a handling of containers equal to 235,000
(+4.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
decrease both conventional goods with 284 thousand tons
(-16,1%) and rolling stock with 309,000 tons (-3.3%) that the
handling of cars with 191,000 vehicles (-5.6%). The
totalled 1.01 million tonnes (-6.5%)
and liquid ones 765,000 tons (-29.8%).
- In the whole of 2020, the Slovenian port
a total of 19.52 million tonnes of goods, with a
contraction of -14.3% on the previous year. Goods in containers
amounted to 9.27 million tonnes (-2.2%) with a
handling of containers that turned out to be 945,000 teu
(-1,5%). Conventional goods amounted to 946,000 tonnes
(-26.1%), rolling stock at 998,000 tons (-10.2%), bulk
3.32 million tonnes (-22.9%) and solid bulk at
4.99 million tonnes (-24.6%). The handling of cars is
617,000 units (-12.6%).
