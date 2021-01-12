



January 11, 2021

Total freight traffic was 4.7 million tonnes (-7.5%)

In the last quarter of 2020, for the fifth period consecutive quarterly report, freight traffic moveded by the Slovenian port of Koper was down, having amounted to to 4.67 million tonnes, -7.5% less than in the October-December of the previous year. Traffic segment only in growth resulted in that of containers which, after six consecutive quarters of decline, increased by +3.5% 2.31 million tonnes of cargoes have been moveded containerised with a handling of containers equal to 235,000 (+4.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, decrease both conventional goods with 284 thousand tons (-16,1%) and rolling stock with 309,000 tons (-3.3%) that the handling of cars with 191,000 vehicles (-5.6%). The totalled 1.01 million tonnes (-6.5%) and liquid ones 765,000 tons (-29.8%).

In the whole of 2020, the Slovenian port a total of 19.52 million tonnes of goods, with a contraction of -14.3% on the previous year. Goods in containers amounted to 9.27 million tonnes (-2.2%) with a handling of containers that turned out to be 945,000 teu (-1,5%). Conventional goods amounted to 946,000 tonnes (-26.1%), rolling stock at 998,000 tons (-10.2%), bulk 3.32 million tonnes (-22.9%) and solid bulk at 4.99 million tonnes (-24.6%). The handling of cars is 617,000 units (-12.6%).











