|
|
|
|
January 12, 2021
|
|
- Assoporti welcomes the government's decision to present
appeal to the EU Court of Justice on port taxation
-
- The action will be supported by appeals to adiuvandum from
part of the association and the AdSPs
-
- The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) supports the choice
government to appeal to the European Court of Justice
against the European Commission's decision to impose
Italian authorities to remove the exemption from taxation
companies benefiting from the System Authorities
National port
(
of the 4th
December 2020).
-
- The Assembly of Assoporti, meeting yesterday in video conference,
noted that the government correctly considered defending the
italian model of port management that is based on the State as a
regulator and that protects the state and the national interest, a model
that Assoporti has always supported.
-
- In order to strengthen the action of the port community in
support of the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De
Micheli, who announced the appeal, the assembly
association decided to proceed with the so-called appeals to
adiuvandum, both by each individual Port Authority
that by Assoporti herself, in the manner that will be
agreed with the Ministry's offices in the coming days.
-
- "The association - explained the president of Assoporti,
Daniele Rossi - shared the decision of the Minister and her
offices to appeal to the Court of Justice, and we have defined the
methods of concrete support for this initiative. Was
it is necessary to discuss it internally in order to arrive at a position
italian ports in support of the minister's action."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail