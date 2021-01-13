



January 12, 2021

Original news Assoporti welcomes the government's decision to present appeal to the EU Court of Justice on port taxation

The action will be supported by appeals to adiuvandum from part of the association and the AdSPs

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) supports the choice government to appeal to the European Court of Justice against the European Commission's decision to impose Italian authorities to remove the exemption from taxation companies benefiting from the System Authorities National port ( of the 4th December 2020).

The Assembly of Assoporti, meeting yesterday in video conference, noted that the government correctly considered defending the italian model of port management that is based on the State as a regulator and that protects the state and the national interest, a model that Assoporti has always supported.

In order to strengthen the action of the port community in support of the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, who announced the appeal, the assembly association decided to proceed with the so-called appeals to adiuvandum, both by each individual Port Authority that by Assoporti herself, in the manner that will be agreed with the Ministry's offices in the coming days.

"The association - explained the president of Assoporti, Daniele Rossi - shared the decision of the Minister and her offices to appeal to the Court of Justice, and we have defined the methods of concrete support for this initiative. Was it is necessary to discuss it internally in order to arrive at a position italian ports in support of the minister's action."







