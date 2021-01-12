|
January 12, 2021
- The contribution of liner maritime transport services
passengers to Greece's GDP is €13.6 billion
- A study highlights the impact of the pandemic on these
Activities
National. This is highlighted by a study on the development of transport
passengers in the Greek country relating to the period
2016-2020 presented today by the Foundation for Economic &
Industrial Research (IOBE), a non-profit organization established in
1975 with the aim of promoting research on
prospects of the Greek economy. In addition, in 2019, the contribution of
of the sector to employment was about 332,000 jobs
employment, equal to 8.5% of total national employment, the
contribution to public revenue has been estimated at about
three billion euros and the total value of the wages incurred
the development of liner maritime passenger transport is
almost €1.8 billion.
- Of the 13.6 billion contribution to national GDP, 2.0 billion
euro were produced directly from transport services,
10.1 billion from the effects on tourism activities and
in island regions and 1.5 billion from the effects on
Exports. Of the 331,600 jobs created by the sector,
33,500 were directly related to transport services
maritime sector, 256,800 to the effects on tourism and production in
island regions and 41,300 jobs for the effects on
Exports. Finally, of the €2.96 billion in tax revenues
generated by liner passenger shipping, 728 million
were produced directly by transport services, 1.89
billions from the effects on tourism and production in the regions
343 million from the effects on exports.
- The study also examines the impact of the pandemic of
Covid-19 on the maritime transport of passengers and
rolling stock in Greece. In 2020, due to the effects of the
health care, it is expected that the volume of passenger traffic on the
greek national maritime routes has experienced a contraction in the
-55% with 8.55 people transported compared to 19.0 million in
2019. The number of cars transported on the
domestic routes, with a traffic of 1.46 million
vehicles with a decrease of -40% compared to 2.43 million in the year
previous, as well as the number of trucks transported, with
about 430,000 vehicles in 2020 for a decrease of -20% on 2019.
With regard to international maritime routes in the Adriatic, it is estimated that
that 2020 ended with about 470,000 passengers transported
(-69%) and with a traffic of 130,000 cars (-58%) and 340,000 vehicles
heavy (-8%).
