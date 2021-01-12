



January 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The contribution of liner maritime transport services passengers to Greece's GDP is €13.6 billion

A study highlights the impact of the pandemic on these Activities

The contribution of liner maritime transport services passengers to Greece's gross domestic product is amounted to €13.6 billion in 2019, or 7.4% of GDP National. This is highlighted by a study on the development of transport passengers in the Greek country relating to the period 2016-2020 presented today by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE), a non-profit organization established in 1975 with the aim of promoting research on prospects of the Greek economy. In addition, in 2019, the contribution of of the sector to employment was about 332,000 jobs employment, equal to 8.5% of total national employment, the contribution to public revenue has been estimated at about three billion euros and the total value of the wages incurred the development of liner maritime passenger transport is almost €1.8 billion.

Of the 13.6 billion contribution to national GDP, 2.0 billion euro were produced directly from transport services, 10.1 billion from the effects on tourism activities and in island regions and 1.5 billion from the effects on Exports. Of the 331,600 jobs created by the sector, 33,500 were directly related to transport services maritime sector, 256,800 to the effects on tourism and production in island regions and 41,300 jobs for the effects on Exports. Finally, of the €2.96 billion in tax revenues generated by liner passenger shipping, 728 million were produced directly by transport services, 1.89 billions from the effects on tourism and production in the regions 343 million from the effects on exports.

The study also examines the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the maritime transport of passengers and rolling stock in Greece. In 2020, due to the effects of the health care, it is expected that the volume of passenger traffic on the greek national maritime routes has experienced a contraction in the -55% with 8.55 people transported compared to 19.0 million in 2019. The number of cars transported on the domestic routes, with a traffic of 1.46 million vehicles with a decrease of -40% compared to 2.43 million in the year previous, as well as the number of trucks transported, with about 430,000 vehicles in 2020 for a decrease of -20% on 2019. With regard to international maritime routes in the Adriatic, it is estimated that that 2020 ended with about 470,000 passengers transported (-69%) and with a traffic of 130,000 cars (-58%) and 340,000 vehicles heavy (-8%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail