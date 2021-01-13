



January 13, 2021

Turnover amounted to approximately 56 million euro (+12%)

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic had no impact on the shipping and transport company Grendi a judging by the increase in turnover and volumes moveded by the company during the year. In fact, the Italian company has made note that in 2020 consolidated turnover amounted to about 56 million euros, up 12% compared to the year Previous. In addition, the traffic of ro-ro loads and the movement of last year was 144,849 teu, with a rise in +23.4% on 2019. In particular, lo-lo traffic at the terminal cagliari amounted to 23,754 teu (+252%), while the ro-ro traffic on the Marina di Carrara-Cagliari route was 303,515 linear meters (+17%), for a total of 1,939,186 tonnes transported (or 121,095 teu equivalent).

By announcing these results, the CEO of Grendi Maritime Transport, Antonio Musso, confirmed that this year the company intends to combine the connection with Cagliari with a line with the northern part of Sardinia: "as far as concerns the north of the island - he explained - we intend to create a new connection in the shortest possible time, for this reason we've already bet on a ship with more capacity power and the increase in the weekly frequency of links.' Grendi has in fact equipped itself with a higher capacity charter by replacing the Severine,with a capacity of 1,700 linear meters, with the Wedelsborg,capable of carrying 2,550 linear meters of rolling stock.

"As far as the South is concerned," added Musso, " we reaffirm our commitment and our request to operate in a dedicated space in the international terminal of the port of Cagliari, with benefits for employment and the competitiveness of sardinian companies, penalised - he specified referring to the terminal of the Channel Port not yet assigned to a new manager - by the absence of a person who can manage the entire terminal international level.'







