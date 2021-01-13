|
January 13, 2021
- In 2020, Grendi significantly increased turnover and
traffic volumes
- Turnover amounted to approximately 56 million
euro (+12%)
- In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic had no impact
on the shipping and transport company Grendi a
judging by the increase in turnover and volumes moveded by the
company during the year. In fact, the Italian company has made
note that in 2020 consolidated turnover amounted to
about 56 million euros, up 12% compared to the year
Previous. In addition, the traffic of ro-ro loads and the movement of
last year was 144,849 teu, with a rise in
+23.4% on 2019. In particular, lo-lo traffic at the terminal
cagliari amounted to 23,754 teu (+252%), while the
ro-ro traffic on the Marina di Carrara-Cagliari route was
303,515 linear meters (+17%), for a total of 1,939,186
tonnes transported (or 121,095 teu equivalent).
- By announcing these results, the CEO of Grendi
Maritime Transport, Antonio Musso, confirmed that this year the
company intends to combine the connection with Cagliari with a
line with the northern part of Sardinia: "as far as
concerns the north of the island - he explained - we intend to create a
new connection in the shortest possible time, for this reason
we've already bet on a ship with more capacity
power and the increase in the weekly frequency of
links.' Grendi has in fact equipped itself with a
higher capacity charter by replacing the
Severine,with a capacity of 1,700 linear meters, with the
Wedelsborg,capable of carrying 2,550 linear meters of
rolling stock.
- "As far as the South is concerned," added Musso, "
we reaffirm our commitment and our request to operate in a
dedicated space in the international terminal of the port of Cagliari,
with benefits for employment and the competitiveness of
sardinian companies, penalised - he specified referring to the terminal
of the Channel Port not yet assigned to a new manager -
by the absence of a person who can manage the entire terminal
international level.'
