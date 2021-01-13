



January 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Meyer Werft proposes 600 redundancies and representatives of the workers stop negotiations

Expected a 40% drop in work activities in the coming years because of the health crisis

The cost containment plan announced at the end of last year by the German naval mechanical group Meyer Werft with the to address the impact on the activity of the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, foresees a 15% cut in jobs ( of the 9 December 2020). The reduction in staff was announced yesterday by the company to employee representatives explaining that if the 40% drop in work activities expected in the coming years due to the health crisis should result in the loss of 1,800 jobs, the measures that the company intends to agree with the unions could instead save about 3,900 of the current 4,500 jobs.

An announced cut of about 600 employees that has prompted representatives of the IG Metall union and the works council to immediately stop the negotiations, while the management company has urged employee representatives to seek together solutions to keep as much as possible the redundancies that result in an important loss of know-how for Meyer Werft.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail