|
|
|
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
- Meyer Werft proposes 600 redundancies and representatives of the
workers stop negotiations
-
- Expected a 40% drop in work activities in the
coming years because of the health crisis
-
- The cost containment plan announced at the end of
last year by the German naval mechanical group Meyer Werft with the
to address the impact on the activity of the crisis
triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, foresees a 15% cut in
jobs
(
of the 9
December 2020). The reduction in staff was
announced yesterday by the company to employee representatives
explaining that if the 40% drop in work activities
expected in the coming years due to the health crisis should
result in the loss of 1,800 jobs, the measures that
the company intends to agree with the unions could instead
save about 3,900 of the current 4,500 jobs.
-
- An announced cut of about 600 employees that has prompted
representatives of the IG Metall union and the works council
to immediately stop the negotiations, while the management
company has urged employee representatives to seek
together solutions to keep as much as possible the redundancies that
result in an important loss of know-how for Meyer Werft.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail